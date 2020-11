Sunday Brunch at Pine Beach Bar

Start From: Sunday 15 November 2020, 12:00PM to Sunday 25 April 2021, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Try exciting new items including organic truffle poached egg, lobster house made pasta and unagi don. Enjoy complimentary use of pool and beach facilities before and after your brunch with a bottle of sparkling, a selection of delicious dishes, funky tunes of our DJ and beach activities.