Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

SOUTHERN THAILAND: People living in tall buildings in three southern provinces — Songkhla, Phang Nga and Phuket — felt tremors from an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale centred off the northwestern tip of Sumatra in Indonesia early Saturday Sep 24).

Safety

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 September 2022, 07:43PM

Tremors from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off the northwestern tip of Sumatra in Indonesia were felt in Hat Yai and Sadao districts of Songkhla. Residents of Phuket and Phang Nga provinces also reported some impact. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan / Bangkok Post

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the quake struck at 3.52am, about 525 km southwest of Phuket, reports Bangkok Post. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported that tremors were felt in Songkhla, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces.

In Songkhla, tremors were felt in Sadao and Hat Yai districts. In Sadao, beds at the Full Moon Tower apartment shook and wardrobe doors moved slightly. In Hat Yai, people staying at the Sakura Hotel reported feeling their beds shake. Most tourists, hotel employees and guides at the hotel in Hat Yai were not aware that there was an earthquake and said they had received no warning. However, the quake caused no panic among tourists and residents. The US Geological Survey said the quake was located about 40km south-southwest of Meulaboh on Sumatra at a depth of 40km. So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries from Indonesia.