The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the quake struck at 3.52am, about 525 km southwest of Phuket, reports Bangkok Post.
The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported that tremors were felt in Songkhla, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces.
In Songkhla, tremors were felt in Sadao and Hat Yai districts. In Sadao, beds at the Full Moon Tower apartment shook and wardrobe doors moved slightly. In Hat Yai, people staying at the Sakura Hotel reported feeling their beds shake.
Most tourists, hotel employees and guides at the hotel in Hat Yai were not aware that there was an earthquake and said they had received no warning. However, the quake caused no panic among tourists and residents.
The US Geological Survey said the quake was located about 40km south-southwest of Meulaboh on Sumatra at a depth of 40km.
So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries from Indonesia.
