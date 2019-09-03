Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sukhothai set to fight Podul aftermath

Sukhothai set to fight Podul aftermath

BANGKOK: Authorities yesterday stepped up efforts to prevent Sukhothai province from being heavily flooded by massive runoff from the Yom River in the northern province of Phrae after Tropical Storm Podul hit on Friday.

weatherdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 08:52AM

Motorists struggle on Monday to travel along Highway No.113, which links Thap Khlo and Taphan Hin districts in Phichit, after it was submerged by floods caused by Tropical Storm Podul on Friday.  Sitthipoj Kebui

Motorists struggle on Monday to travel along Highway No.113, which links Thap Khlo and Taphan Hin districts in Phichit, after it was submerged by floods caused by Tropical Storm Podul on Friday.  Sitthipoj Kebui

Royal Irrigation Department Director-General Thongplew Kongchan said yesterday (Sept 2) that he had ordered authorities to intensify efforts to protect the province from being submerged after he received an urgent order from Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

Mr Thongplew said the northern runoff in the Yom River passing through a sluice gate in Wang Chin district of Phrae around midday on Monday was measured at 1,100 cubic metres per second (cu m/s), which is double the capacity of the sluice gate in Si Satchanalai district of downstream Sukhothai, said Mr Thongplew.

To prevent the runoff from flooding downtown areas, he said the department had begun diverting water away from a section of the Yom River before Hat Saphan Chan sluice gate in Sukhothai’s Sawankhalok district in two directions.

In one direction, the water was being diverted into the Nan River and the old path of the Yom River via canals, which feed into the Bang Rakam water-catchment area in Phitsanulok, he said.

The Bang Rakam area consists of more than 382,000 rai of low-lying land with a combined retention capacity of 550 million cubic metres, he said.

In the other direction, the water was being diverted into the Thung Thale Luang water catchment area via canals connected with the Yom River, he said.

A number of provinces in the North, the Northeast and Central Plains were affected by floods caused by the impact of Tropical Storm Podul, while the flood situation in many parts of the Northeast has also been exacerbated by the impact of a new Category 2 tropical depression over Hainan, China on Monday. The depression is expected to develop into a new tropical storm in one or two days and will be named Lingling.

Close to 40,000 households in 26 provinces have been affected by floods and landslides since Friday, during which four deaths were reported, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Ten of the 26 affected provinces remain affected by floods, namely Phitsanulok, Phichit, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Roi Et and Nan.

In Nan province, military rangers and local administrative officers on Monday began searching for Potchaman Ut-ai, 39, who was swept away by a flash flood while riding her motorcycle to work in Thung Chang district.

The tropical depression was also blamed for fresh floods in the northeastern provinces on Monday.

A one-kilometre stretch of Maliwan Road, a main artery in Khon Kaen's muang district, was under 70 centimetres of water in some places on Monday morning, which resulted in severe traffic congestion on the road, which leads to the province's airport.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings
Body of missing Chinese tourist found
Cash for road race tip-offs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2
Phuket murder suspect arrested after 20 years, caught by traffic stop
Electricity outage to hit bypass road
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer
MontAzure Phuket secures investments worth B200mn at single Bangkok sales event
Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim
Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong
Hemp removed from list of controlled substances
New storm to bring more rain to Isarn
How to contact Honorary Consuls in Phuket
Health, fitness to go on show at RPM
Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

*Edit: "Some sort..." [Hating the new non-edit function.]...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Adding if the 30 year lease owner dies, the lease is voided. Rent and rent cheap with a good agreem...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

The man is an absolute disgrace and no contrition whatsoever when things bite him in the backside, I...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Ben,if there are no LG's you complain.If there are LG's ,you complain too. I guess the only ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

All according to plan. Tourists not wanted or encouraged to visit. What makes anyone think otherwi...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 