THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty

Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty

BANGKOK: Police officers can now request to be stationed in their home provinces in a bid to reduce personnel stress levels, which is thought to be the main reason four policemen took their own lives in the past four months, deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said today (Sept 23).

policehealthsuicide
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 September 2019, 04:31PM

A string of suicides prompt police to come up with measures allowing officers to request to be stationed in their home provinces to reduce personnel stress levels. Photo: Bangkok Post

A string of suicides prompt police to come up with measures allowing officers to request to be stationed in their home provinces to reduce personnel stress levels. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Royal Thai Police proposed the measure after a string of police suicides in recent months.

Four officers, based in Chumphon, Chiang Mai, Sing Buri and Kamphaeng Phet, were overwhelmed with stress and committed suicide after they were transferred from their home provinces to work in investigation units at police stations in the aforementioned provinces.

A police source said the officers were unfamiliar with investigative work due to their lack of experience.

“Furthermore, the shortage of police investigators nationwide means that investigators would often have to shoulder more workload,” Col Kissana said.

According to Col Kissana, out of the 17,500 police investigator positions across the Royal Thai Police, 5,900 are currently vacant.

“Some investigators have complained about being overworked, or being placed in units which do not match their skills, qualifications, and/or preferences,” he said.

As a response, national police chief Chaktip Chaijinda has instructed assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Uthayo to study measures to help reduce work-related stress among investigators, added Col Kissana.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“Allowing officers to seek a transfer to their home provinces and giving more weight to officers’ preferences in unit assignments are among the measures that were discussed,” he said.

“While all requests will be taken into account, not all will be approved as we also have to take into account other factors, especially considering our current shortage [of investigators],” he said.

Officers will a law degree can formally ask to be posted as an investigator. Additional incentives and benefits are accorded to police investigators, depending on their position and ranking.

That said, Col Kissana said that work-related stress may not be the only factor that drove the officers to suicide.

“A check of their personal and professional records suggests that the officers may have underlying health problems, and/or were facing personal problems,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism officials forge Vietnam links
Death by alcohol: Autopsy finds alcohol intoxication took life of ‘pretty’ Lunlabelle
Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills
Short circuit blamed for temple storage building fire
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight
Phuket health officials issue haze warning, free masks issued
Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death
Cash for govt jobs alleged
Phuket Law: Dodging trade disputes – 46 nations sign Singapore Convention
Phuket Opinion: Where there’s a will, there’s a way
Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts
Phuket cleanup unveils tale of two beaches
Phuket to hold mass cycling event to mark World Car Free Day
Ctrip to adopt a new trade name
Phuket Town to suffer traffic disruptions for Vegetarian Festival preparations

 

Phuket community
Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death

So, a pretty girl or boy, labeled as 'product presenter' is actually a prostitute on house v...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

No reason given? No slippery road, no steering wheel or brake failure? Or wait, perhaps the smog? Or...(Read More)

Phuket health officials issue haze warning, free masks issued

With all this Phuket smog happening/warnings, was the Sunday mass cycling event cancelled for health...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

Thank you, GerryT81, You reaction is explaining everything. Now I am sure that if I get ever a invi...(Read More)

Short circuit blamed for temple storage building fire

All incidents/accidents, with in the excuse book: Sparks from circuit breaker, wet road, brake fail...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

What for all this continues info in tenth of %% how much water is left. All that bla bla doesn'...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It is even more ridiculous if clowns on here commenting without reading the article properly.Phase 2...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

... money trough working/planning. Curious for the next week coming uit ( vague?) 'details'....(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

There it is, written! The costs in the proposal are now a 'little' out of date'. Of cou...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Not as ridiculous as waiting for all the reservoirs to run dry before even "planning" a pr...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie