THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat

PHUKET: A suggestion by the Phuket Real Estate Association (P-REA) to expedite the building of at least one of the U-turn flyovers on Thepkrasattri Rd to alleviate traffic jams on Phuket’s busiest road has been knocked flat by the realisation that the U-turn flyovers to be built at both sites must be treated as one project.

constructiontransport
By Chutharat Plerin

Monday 28 January 2019, 04:50PM

Public opinion was to not have flyovers at the Koh Kaew site, but instead have “on-the-ground” U-turns that will require the Highways Department to acquire more land along both sides of the road.

Public opinion was to not have flyovers at the Koh Kaew site, but instead have “on-the-ground” U-turns that will require the Highways Department to acquire more land along both sides of the road.

P-REA Secretary Phattanan Phisutvimol met Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut on Friday (Jan 25) and presented a written proposal for the Phuket Highways Office to go ahead with the construction of the U-turn flyover at Mook Dok Khao north of Thalang Town, whilst the environmental impact assessment (EIA) is carried out again for the U-turn flyover to be built at Koh Kaew.

Progress on the flyovers at both sites ground to a halt after it was realised that the Koh Kaew flyovers were to be built in close proximity to two sites of historical value – a fact not mentioned in the public-feedback meetings when carrying out the EIA for the project.

Subsequently, all progress on the project stalled whilst fresh EIA public-feedback meetings are being held to gauge public opinion and support for the flyovers.

At last report, public opinion was to not have flyovers at the Koh Kaew site, but instead have “on-the-ground” U-turns that will require the Highways Department to acquire more land along both sides of the road.

“If we want to separate the project into two parts, we will have to start the process all again as all the flyovers were presented as one project,” he said.

The EIA process will have to start from the beginning and the government concession tender process will all have to be scrapped and started again.

Even the royal decree formalising the pub project would have to be repealed, he said.

“If we restarted the process, it would take about a year to reach the point where we are now,” he said.

Mr Somwang confirmed that public-feedback meetings have voted for all of the flyovers – including those planned to be built north of Thalang Town – are now to be ground-level U-turns. However, we do not conclude that it should be flyovers or ground-level.

“We have requested a royal decree in order to expropriate the land required at both sites,” he added.

However, Mr Somwang warned, “The expropriation may take a long time if the landowners do not consent, but we must do everything in full accordance with the law.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road
New lane opens to relieve traffic at Chalong Circle
PM mulls Kra Canal plan
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket underpass to close for maintenance, electrical repairs
Suvarnabhumi’s new terminal designer set to sue
Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides
Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

 

Phuket community
Brain Sailing: Ocean waves and brainwaves with Yassine Darkaoui

This guy should get a real boat but than it means he has to work! A word he never heard off!Begging ...(Read More)

Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying

Really think the story is not reported correctly...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

And J-12, direct your writing on Phuket provincial Officials, try to convince them to start water ma...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Khun J-12, There is a 10 year old Gov.plan, remember? Don't react so hasty before reading my com...(Read More)

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze at old Phuket bus station

From Photos it looks like houses/apts were used for industrial purpose, (flammable materials, wood ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test

Well written article. Just do something about it otherwise it will be very damaging to Phuket’s li...(Read More)

Resort faces charges over dead corals

..."All evidence ready for Chalong police".. Chalong Police? Ooooooh. We wait and se...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

These plywood, disposable boats have never been seaworthy much less safe. Thailand boat builders mus...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Every country in world has provisions for bail, regardless of the charge. The principle being that ...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Proff. K. Try living in the Sahara or Australia. What are your plans for the water situation? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential

 