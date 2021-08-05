The Phuket News
Sudaporn loses Olympic semi-final on split vote

Sudaporn loses Olympic semi-final on split vote

OLYMPICS: Boxer Sudaporn Seesondee lost to Ireland’s Kellie Harrington 2-3 in their women’s 60kg semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics today (Aug 5), but still walked away with a bronze medal.

BoxingOlympics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 August 2021, 04:35PM

Ireland’s Kellie Anne Harrington (red) with Sudaporn Seesondee after their semi-final fight today in Tokyo. Photo: AFP

Ireland’s Kellie Anne Harrington (red) with Sudaporn Seesondee after their semi-final fight today in Tokyo. Photo: AFP

The two fought a cautious first round, which was scored to Harrington. Sudaporn stepped up the tempo in the second round, but lost that too.

The Thai fought with confidence in the final round. hoping to impress the panel of judges, but Harrington edged her 3-2.

The loss ended her olympic campaign and will return to Thailand with a bronze medal.

QSI International School Phuket

“She did her best,” the Thailand Boxing Association posted a Facebook message. “Thank you for your efforts and determination to bring happiness to all Thais.”

Sudaporn is the first Thai woman boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Sudaporn, 29, also lost 2-3 to the 31-year-old Dubliner in the 2018 world championship final.

