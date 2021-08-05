The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sudaporn has revenge on her mind

Sudaporn has revenge on her mind

OLYMPICS: Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee will be out for revenge when she takes on Ireland’s Kellie Harrington in the women’s 60kg semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics later today (Aug 5).

BoxingOlympics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 August 2021, 09:18AM

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington is the top seed in the women’s 60kg division. (AFP photo)

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington is the top seed in the women’s 60kg division. (AFP photo)

It will be the day’s first bout at the Kokugikan Arena and is scheduled to start at noon, Bangkok time.

Sudaporn, 29, lost 3-2 to the 31-year-old Dubliner in the 2018 world championships final.

At stake is a place in the final as the winner will be assured of at least a silver and vie for gold, while the loser will return home with a bronze.

To beat the opponent, the Thai probably needs her best form as Harrington is the top seed and considered favourite to win gold.

Sudaporn appears to be Thailand’s only hope to join taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit as the country’s gold medallists at Tokyo 2020.

Golfers Patty Tavatanakit and Ariya Jutanugarn have a mountain to climb to claim gold in the women’s competition.

While Patty, whose Thai name is Paphangkorn, was five shots off the pace after yesterday’s opening round, Ariya was tied for 58th in the 60-player field.

But Sudaporn is cautious about her chances of claiming gold.

“I don’t know if I will be able to go the distance and win the gold. At this point, I will take it one fight at a time,” Sudaporn said after her quarter-final victory on Tuesday.

With that win, the Udon Thani native has become the country’s only second medallist at Tokyo and first ever female boxer to claim an Olympic medal.

Thailand coach Kamanit Nareesak said Sudaporn has watched tapes of Harrington’s fights several times and sparred with teammates Jutamas Jitpong and Baison Manikon.

Kamanit described Harrington as an intelligent boxer.

“She has a high IQ and moves fast,” the coach said. “Sudaporn would have to change her rhythm to counter her style.”

Already a millionaire with an Olympic bronze medallist, Sudaporn will get much richer if she advances to the final and ultimately secures gold.

Under the National Sports Development’s bonus scheme, an Olympic champion will receive B12 million, a silver winner B7.2mn and a bronze medallist B4.8mn.

Bangchak and its allies will give cash to a medal winning Thai boxer - B10mn for gold, B3mn for silver and B2mn for bronze.

Also the National Olympic Committee of Thailand gives an Olympic medal winner a monthly salary for 20 years with a gold medallist receiving B12,000, a silver medallist B10,000 and a bronze medallist B8,000.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sudaporn’s quarter-final win guarantees her Olympic bronze
Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics
Ocon an F1 winner after bonkers race in Budapest
Olympic heartbreak for Thai fighters
South Africa dominate Lions in second half to level series
Hamilton aims for 100th win with Hungary pole
Sudaporn eyes podium finish, tears for Ratchanok
UWC student makes her Olympic debut
Barbs fly in escalating titile conflict
It’s sayonara for national football coach Nishino
Thai boxer Jutamas punches her way into last 8
Ratchanok progresses to last 8 at Games
Panipak made ‘sport and tourism’ ambassador
Majestic Morgan electrifies ACG
Underdog shooter Isarapa a big hit, Thai golfers inspired by Panipak

 

Phuket community
Air force secures 14 Korean trainer jets

@Fascinated. You missed the point made by JohnC. When was the last war Thailand had with another cou...(Read More)

18.5m people in Thailand have received COVID jab

JohnC@ something to do with a vaccine shortage Thailand can’t produce enough quickly enough and th...(Read More)

Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

Sir Burr, British Airways BAC One-Eleven 528FL, Flight No. BA 5390. On June 10, 1990, the aircraft s...(Read More)

Air force secures 14 Korean trainer jets

@JohnC- I bet you'd be the first to complain as well if an out-dated trainer that should have be...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

@Kurt Ok Kurt,we all know you don't like to open your wallet for a donation ! It has to be alwa...(Read More)

Room capacity at ICUs and LQ venues increased

@Kurt What is the importance to have a " distinction making report about number of foreigners ...(Read More)

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’

WOW!!! "arrivals were refused by officers at the checkpoint as they were not exemptions and had...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 65 new infections

Previously there was a map and list of infections by area .Where has that disappeared to?...(Read More)

Room capacity at ICUs and LQ venues increased

How many Phuket international arrivals get (wrongly?) tested positive? I have doubts about accurac...(Read More)

Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash

....and your evidence for this Christie Sweet, is what?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

 