The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sudaporn eyes podium finish, tears for Ratchanok

Sudaporn eyes podium finish, tears for Ratchanok

OLYMPICS: Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee vowed to put up the fight of her life to guarantee at least an Olympic bronze medal after reaching the women’s 60kg quarter-finals at the Tokyo Games yesterday (July 30).

BadmintonBoxingOlympics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 31 July 2021, 10:18AM

Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee, right, in action against Simranjit Kaur of India in the women’s 60kg quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday (July 30). Photo: Bangkok Post

Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee, right, in action against Simranjit Kaur of India in the women’s 60kg quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday (July 30). Photo: Bangkok Post

Shuttler Ratchanok Intanon is consoled by her coach Patapol Ngernsrisuk after her loss to Tai Tzu-ying. Photo: Bangkok Post

Shuttler Ratchanok Intanon is consoled by her coach Patapol Ngernsrisuk after her loss to Tai Tzu-ying. Photo: Bangkok Post

« »

Unfortunately, Thailand will have to wait for at least three years to win an elusive Olympic medal in badminton at Paris 2024 after Ratchanok Intanon lost 2-1 to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals.

Sudaporn, a silver medallist at the 2018 world championships, produced a masterful performance to beat Simranjit Kaur of India 5-0 in the round of 16.

She is the third Thai to book a spot in the quarter-finals at Tokyo after Chatchai-decha Butdee and Jutamas Jitpong.

The Udon Thani native will meet Caroline Dubois of Great Britain in the last eight next week with the winner assured of at least a bronze.

“I felt more relaxed than in the first bout. I could deliver my punches freely,” said Sudaporn, who claimed the Asian Games silver medal for Thailand at Jakarta 2018.

Sudaporn is now determined to win her next bout on Tuesday against 2018 Youth Olympics and world youth championships victor Dubois, who upset 2019 world championships bronze medallist Ellis Rashida of the US 5-0.

“It’s good that I don’t have to fight the American boxer. As for the British boxer, she has good straight punches. I need to be prepared for that and take the initiative,” the Thai said.

A semi-final spot in the Olympics will also earn her a position as a civil servant in the Royal Thai Navy.

“The stakes are high for me in the next match. A win will earn me not only a bronze but also the job in the Royal Thai Navy for which I have been waiting for 12 years. I will do everything I can to make my dream come true and I hope to get support from the Thai people,” said Sudaporn, who as usual will call her mother, Rueng, before the fight for moral support.

Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) bosses are confident that the squad will win at least one medal after their empty-handed campaign at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Badminton hopes end

Ratchanok had to bear one of the most heartbreaking defeats of her career as her campaign at Tokyo was ended by world No.1 Tai in an exhilarating quarter-final.

The fiercely determined Thai came close to bettering her Olympic record when she powered to a 21-14 and 14-10 lead before the Taiwanese turned the match around with superb rallies and swift all-court movement to edge the clash 14-21, 21-18, 21-18 in 67 minutes.

For the third time, world No.6 Ratchanok will return home empty-handed from the Olympics having lost at this stage in 2012 and in the last 16 in 2016.

After losing the match point, a distraught Ratchanok ran to her coach Patapol Ngernsrisuk and wept on his shoulder in one of the saddest scenes witnessed so far at the Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old declared earlier that she longed for an Olympic medal more than anything else in life, but that goal still eludes her.

Ratchanok’s exit ended Thailand’s hopes of a badminton medal after Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were knocked out by Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

“I took control better, but I relaxed a bit and allowed her to change the game and take more risks,” said a tearful Ratchanok in the post-match interview.

“In just seconds, everything changed. She dared to try something different before I did.

“I was physically well prepared for a tough match like this. It’s just the mental side that played a role. I’m sorry that I could not be the first female player from Thailand to reach an Olympic semi-final. I’d like to apologise to Thai fans. However, I feel proud about putting up my best fight.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

UWC student makes her Olympic debut
Barbs fly in escalating titile conflict
It’s sayonara for national football coach Nishino
Thai boxer Jutamas punches her way into last 8
Ratchanok progresses to last 8 at Games
Panipak made ‘sport and tourism’ ambassador
Majestic Morgan electrifies ACG
Underdog shooter Isarapa a big hit, Thai golfers inspired by Panipak
Phuket welcomes home Olympic gold medal hero
Olympics taekwondo gold medalist heads to Phuket
Panipak wins Thailand’s first gold medal
New Thai League 1 season postponed to September
Marathon man completes charity Phuket run
Tokyo Olympics open in low-key ceremony without fans
Thai MotoGP cancelled

 

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

"Amazing that on Phuket no Covid patients need breathing tube" ? That has simply to do wit...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

Hate to say it but it is very unclear whether what we hear from the government is actually the truth...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

The serial whinger is at it again. Why are you even in this country if ALL you ever do is complain a...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

@Robby, May we say that even 2 jabs of chinese vaccines are to weak/ineffective, seen the Phuket war...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

And the numbers will continue to climb if they keep on going with the ill-fated sandbox. Time to bri...(Read More)

Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

Is the TMD ever going to fix the Phuket radar so we can see when bad weather is coming. It has be...(Read More)

More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers

Gerry you are right, but not that's easy Like the road from Chalong Circle all the way down to t...(Read More)

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

Thailand needs at least 140 million vaccines for whole population, including foreign Retirees! Due t...(Read More)

Tourism to hit all-time low in 2021

Thai Government will do good to consult foreign airlines about travel prognoses instead of leaning o...(Read More)

Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets

Drawing attention is quite 'hefty', but why not? Guess Officialdom's problem now is that...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 