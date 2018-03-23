The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Success for BISP at Fobisia Golf at Black Mountain Golf Club, Hua Hin

GOLF: BISP golfers produced a magnificent performance last week at the Fobisia Golf Championships, Black Mountain GC, Hua Hin. With the championship course in superb condition and the greens very fast, our golfers adapted well and achieved some outstanding results.

Golf,

BISP

Friday 23 March 2018, 04:06PM

From left: Sebastian Sawtell, Coach Oliver and Filip Arnesten.
From left: Sebastian Sawtell, Coach Oliver and Filip Arnesten.

Several key members of the team, including Toy and Mark, were sadly unavailable for the competition due to attendance elsewhere, but this ultimately provided the opportunity for our Developmental players to raise their game. Winning his Age group (U15) by an impressive 11 shots with rounds of 69,70 (-5 total), 14 year old Sebastian Sawtell also narrowly missed out on taking 1st place in the boy’s event overall.

Coach Oliver commented on his efforts saying, ‘I'm really pleased for Sebastian, he has had a lot of responsibility this week to step up as our leading player and his performance was simply magnificent. He proved he is now an elite player; the way he approached the event and his mental strength under pressure were really impressive. He has worked so hard this year and I can see Sebastian really pushing on from here into high levels of the game. Our main focus now will be his strength and conditioning, but he really is a player to watch for the future.’

Another notable player, Filip Arnesten also produced some outstanding golf. His rounds of 72,74 (+2 total) gave him 3rd place in his highly competitive division (U11's). He also finished 4th in the overall boy’s championship which was an outstanding result.

QSI International School Phuket

With his total score of 146, and his personal best score for 2 rounds, Filip’s efforts were impressive throughout the whole event.

Coach Oliver added that ‘Filip has always been highly rated at our Academy, he has a great natural action and is starting to really mature as a player in big events. I really enjoyed watching him this week, his ball striking and mental approach were first class. Filip has an amazing ability and will become a top player if he continues to work hard.’

Overall, the BISP Boys finished 2nd in the team event with a total score of 285 (-3) and just missed out on the title which went to Shrewsbury, Bangkok by 2 shots. A proud Coach Oliver added ‘I'm delighted with the efforts of all of our players, and it was a pleasure to be with the entire BISP team this past week. We can be very proud of their behaviour on and off the course, and the learning experience for the players has proved invaluable.’

 

 
