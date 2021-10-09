BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Subsidy campaigns resume for hotel bookings, domestic trips

Subsidy campaigns resume for hotel bookings, domestic trips

BANGKOK: The government’s promotional campaigns for domestic travels officially resumed today, allowing eligible persons to book their hotel stays and tour packages at a subsidized rate. The government hopes these campaigns will help stimulate domestic travels towards the end of this year alongside the reopening of certain provinces, starting this November.

tourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 9 October 2021, 10:13AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

Thai citizens can now book their hotel stays at a subsidized rate with the We Travel Together campaign from today to 31 January, reports state news agency NNT.

Introduced in 2020, the We Travel Together campaign provides subsidies for bookings at participating hotels and accommodations, encouraging people to travel more within Thailand while paying less.

For the current Phase 3 of the campaign, the government will provide a 40% subsidy for nightly accommodation rates, with a maximum subsidized amount capped at B3,000 per room per night.

Each person is entitled to up to 15 rooms or 15 nights, with the eligible stay period starting from Oct 15 to Jan 31. All eligible bookings must be made by Oct 23.

People leveraging these benefits will also receive daily coupons at B600 for each night of stay, which can be used for food purchases and admission fees at tourism attractions.

People booking their stay at one of the designated tourism provinces will also be eligible for a 40% airfare refund, with the refund amount capped at B3,000. Each individual booking comes with the airfare benefits for 2 passengers per room, with a maximum cap of 30 passengers.

People who participated in the previous phases of this campaign can check for their remaining benefits and booking slots on the government’s Pao Tang application. Those who have yet to participate before can register on the campaign’s website.

The general public can also start booking their tour packages at a subsidized rate as part of the Tour Thai campaign from now until Jan 31. Bookings can be made directly with tour operators.

Tour bookings are limited to one package per person only. The government will be subsidizing 40% of the package price, or up to B5,000. Payments must be made by customers seven days in advance. The subsidy is only available for the first 1 million packages booked.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the two campaigns would help stimulate domestic tourism towards the end of this year and early 2022, in line with the resumption of flights to more domestic routes.

The government is currently planning to open more provinces for tourism from Nov 1, in an attempt to draw in more cash flow for the tourism industry. Provinces now planned for the November 1 reopening include Bangkok, Prachuab Khiri Khan, Petchaburi, Chonburi and Chiang Mai.

