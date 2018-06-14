FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Submachine gun seized in ongoing Phuket anti-crime blitz

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police have announced that five more people have been arrested in their ongoing “Battling crime for the good of the community” campaign, which included the seizure of a submachine gun, various illegal substances along with other weapons and ammunition.

crimedrugsmilitarypoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 14 June 2018, 11:55AM

Chaiyachet “Chet” Polta (left) and Korpkit “Jor” Sawasdee were both arrested at properties in Moo 6 in Kathu. Photos: Eakkapop Thongtub

On Tuesday (June 12), under the direction of Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen and deputy commander Col Sermpan Sirikong, Lt Col Pongpan Siripatnukul led a team to make two arrests in Kathu.

Arrest One

The 29-year-old Chaiyachet “Chet” Polta was arrested at a property on Moo 6, Kathu when he was found to be in possession of 1,970 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 2.89 kilograms of marijuana, six bundles of kratom leaves, and eight bottles kratom juice.

Chaiyachet was charged with possession of drugs Category 1 and 5 drugs with intent to sell.

Arrest Two

The 23-year-old Korpkit “Jor” Sawasdee was arrested also at a property on Moo 6, Kathu with 436 ya bah pills.

Korpkit was charged with the possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Yesterday (June 13), Maj Poramin Pannarai and Maj Phirod Thanapannatorn from the Phuket Provincial Police together with officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command made two arrests in Rassada.

Arrest One

The 23-year-old Somchai Jantamat was arrested at a property on Moo 6, Rassada when he was found to be in possession of nearly 100 grams of kratom.

Somchai was charged with the possession of a Category 5 drug.

Arrest Two

The 28-year-old Tanabat Petchmanee was arrested at Moo 6, Rassada when he was caught with nearly 180 kilograms of kratom.

Tanabat as charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

Also yesterday, Anon Wandee, 30, was arrested at a property at Phuket Villa Kathu when he was found in possession of a 9mm Baretta submachine gun, scope, homemade pen gun, 46 9mm bullets, 17 .38 calibre bullets, five .45 calibre bullets, seven .38 Special bullets and bullet holders.

Anon was charged with illegal possession of guns and ammunition.

 

 

