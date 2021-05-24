The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Study shows dogs can detect COVID-positive arrivals

Study shows dogs can detect COVID-positive arrivals

WORLD: Dogs can be trained to detect more than 90% of COVID-19 infections even when patients are asymptomatic, according to research published today (May 24), which authors hope could help replace the need to quarantine new arrivals.

CoronavirusCOVID-19animalsimmigration
By AFP

Monday 24 May 2021, 11:29AM

Dogs have already shown that they can sniff out maladies such as cancer, malaria and epilepsy. Photo: AFP.

Dogs have already shown that they can sniff out maladies such as cancer, malaria and epilepsy. Photo: AFP.

Using their remarkable sense of smell - which can pick up the equivalent of half a teaspoon of sugar in an olympic-sized swimming pool - dogs have already shown that they can sniff out maladies such as cancer, malaria and epilepsy.

Several previous studies have shown proof-of-concept that dogs can detect Sars-CoV-2.

Researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine wanted to see if dogs could detect a distinctive odour given off from chemical compounds associated with someone who is COVID positive but doesn’t show symptoms.

They gathered samples of clothing and face masks from people who had tested positive for mild or symptomatic Sars-CoV-2.

Samples of the socks of 200 COVID-19 cases were collected and arranged in lab tests for six dogs that had been trained to indicate either a presence or absence of the chemical compound.

The dogs needed to be trained not to identify “false positives” in a bid to hack their reward system and obtain treats even if there were no COVID-19 samples in a given test.

“This means that the dog fully understands and gets a reward for a correct negative as well as a correct positive,” said Claire Guest, from the school’s Faculty of Infectious and Tropical Diseases.

Overall, the dogs were successfully able to identify between 94 and 82% of Sars-CoV-2 samples.

The researchers then modelled how effectively these success rates, combined with traditional PCR tests, could help detect mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

They found that using dogs to screen arrivals at terminuses such as airports could detect 91% of cases, resulting in a 2.24 times lower rate of transmission than with PCR tests alone.

Important start’

Authors of the research, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, said they hoped it could eventually replace the need for travellers to quarantine - which necessarily disrupts every arrival even though the vast majority are not COVID positive.

“The key thing is that dogs are significantly quicker than other tests,” said co-author James Logan.

“What we’re suggesting is that dogs would give the first initial screening, and then those (arrivals) that were indicated as positive would then receive a complimentary PCR test.”

The team said that out of a plane full of arrivals - around 300 people - less than 1% were statistically likely to be carrying Sars-CoV-2.

Under current quarantine regulations employed by some countries, all 300 would need to isolate, causing significant inconvenience.

But given the sensitivity of trained dogs, a maximum of 35 people on board would be indicated as positive, the paper said.

Of these, only around 3 would be expected to return a positive PCR test.

“This is a really important start and could lead to a useful, usable system,” said Mick Bailey, professor of Comparative Immunology at the University of Bristol, who was not involved in the research.

“But there’s a lot more validation needs to be done before we could be confident that the dogs can reliably and specifically detect asymptomatic Sars-CoV-2 infection in people in airports and train stations.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine registration to be temporarily suspended? Heavy weather warning || May 24
Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination
Heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Experts urge more jab variety
Deputy PM Jurin touts Phuket, Phang Nga travel bubble
Billions of cheap vaccines for poor as IMF proposes $50bn pandemic plan
Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw
Campaign to help paralysed noodle vendor raises almost B400k
Phuket Opinion: We practice what we preach
‘Phuket Must Win’ must close
Hard times for owner of elephant that killed tourist
Honey Pot raided for serving alcohol to foreigners
Heroin, meth seized in Thalang drug arrests
Phuket Governor requests B750mn for ‘urgent’ job creation project

 

Phuket community
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Do those who have had their first dose and got appointments for their second have to do anything?...(Read More)

Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Why is Phuket groups not on Phuket registered/living vaccinating, and not the foreign Retirees who a...(Read More)

Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw

One can't make it up. Prizes for locals if they take the free supplied crap Sinovac vaccine. Not...(Read More)

Campaign to help paralysed noodle vendor raises almost B400k

The statement re 25,000 baht is for all monthly necessities, not just rent which seems reasonable...(Read More)

Deputy PM Jurin touts Phuket, Phang Nga travel bubble

And of course not a single attendee observed the so-called-strict quarantine regulations. This is ex...(Read More)

Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Then you will need to do precisely 6 and 1/4 cartwheels through a flaming hoop whilst holding a raw ...(Read More)

Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Someone please tell the Thai authorities that to Westerners,"certified" means a trip to a ...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

Thank Stars, a Thai doctor who can actually read the abundant literature out there. Of note is even ...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

Kurt,Malaysia isn't in a complete lockdown ! Get your facts right.Read the article on BP a few d...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

...Much promising is waiting us. Malaysia is again in complete lock down. Phuket can forget that not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 