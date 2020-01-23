Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus

Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus

WORLD: A new strain of coronavirus that emerged in China may have originated in bats or snakes, according to genetic analysis of the virus that has so far killed 17 people.

healthChineseanimalsculturedeathSafetywildlife
By AFP

Thursday 23 January 2020, 04:04PM

Many exotic species are still widely consumed in China, either as a delicacy or for their purported health benefits. Photo: AFP

Many exotic species are still widely consumed in China, either as a delicacy or for their purported health benefits. Photo: AFP

The theories are based on examination of the genome sequence of the virus released by authorities in the wake of the outbreak, with two studies pointing to the likely role of bats in the outbreak.

One study, published Tuesday (Jan 21) in the journal Science China Life Sciences, which is sponsored by Beijing’s Chinese Academy of Sciences, looked at the relations between the new strain and other viruses.

It found the coronavirus that emerged from China’s Wuhan was closely related to a strain that exists in bats.

“Bats being the native host of the Wuhan CoV (coronavirus) would be the logical and convenient reasoning, though it remains likely there was intermediate host(s) in the transmission cascade from bats to humans,” the researchers from several institutions in China wrote in the paper.

That study did not speculate about which animal could have been an “intermediate host,” but a second study published yesterday (Jan 22) in the Journal of Medical Virology identifies snakes as the possible culprit.

“To search for (a) potential virus reservoir, we have carried out a comprehensive sequence analysis and comparison. Results from our analysis suggest that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir,” the paper says.

The researchers caution that their conclusions require “further validation by experimental studies in animal models.”

Neither study explained how the virus may have been transmitted from animals to humans.

But they could offer clues to Chinese authorities as they hunt for the source of the outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people in the country and has been confirmed as far afield as the United States.

The food market where the deadly virus surfaced offered a range of exotic wildlife for sale, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf puppies, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, camel meat and other game.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese centre for disease control and prevention, said in Beijing yesterday that authorities believe the virus likely came from “wild animals at the seafood market” though the exact source remains undetermined.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, was linked to Chinese consumption of civet meat.

Many exotic species are still widely consumed in China or other Asian countries where they are considered a delicacy - like the civet or some rats or bats - or for purported health benefits unproven by science.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby turtles break out! Gold robber talks regret? No Wuhan flu for boy! || January 23
Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea
Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise
More baby turtles hatch in Thai Muang
TTM+ 2020 to help position Phuket as a ‘Responsible Tourism destination’
Phuket restaurant staffer claims B200k lottery ticket stolen in violent mugging
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu
Phuket readies for Chinese New Year
China quarantines city at centre of virus outbreak
Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak
Gold hold-up suspect claims he 'killed for the thrill'
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold heist killer caught! South Thailand peace talks? 437 schools shut! || January 22
Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu
Lop Buri gold shop killer arrested
First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine

 

Phuket community
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu

"The boy’s parents and other people known to have been in close contact with the boy have not...(Read More)

China quarantines city at centre of virus outbreak

Unbelieveble the Thai Government is passive/not in control of National healthcare. It should have st...(Read More)

City Hall shuts 437 schools for a day but parents demand drastic action against smog

Poor kids. All provided with a masks that not stop PM2.5 inhaling. Is this the best the Thai Gove...(Read More)

First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine

What thai measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus as long they not lock down on all...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

Not a single word of this Snr Sgt Maj about the responsibility of the kayak rental firm! That firm s...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Wuhan did announce transportation lock down on busses, ferries and subways. When Thailand locks do...(Read More)

Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu

Unbelievable, the parents of the boy are free to mingle with the general population until the infect...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

"Let's wait for WHO recommendations" I agree ,Kurt ! And now stick to your own proposa...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

k...I do....(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

kurt...they're fish food. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 