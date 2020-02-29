THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Students risk being tools of politicians, say experts

BANGKOK: Students at anti-government rallies risk becoming a tool of politicians who are seeking ways to attack the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, according to some political scientists and pundits.

politicsmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 February 2020, 09:52AM

Students rally at the Thammasat University Rangsit campus on Wednesday (Feb 26). Photo: @Pimwaragkana / Twitter via Bangkok Post

“The innocent power of youngsters may unwittingly become a tool of Future Forward,” said Rangsit University political scientist Wanwichit Boonprong.

Future Forward supporters had pledged to launch an off-parliament movement, but “this worries me because what their messages are outside the House are one-sided communication,” Mr Wanwichit said.

He spoke of a widespread sentiment that the party was treated unfairly when the Constitutional Court ruled to dissolve it on Feb 21 over a B191.2-million loan granted by its ex-leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

His concern came as students from the renowned all-girls Suksanari School yesterday (Feb 28) became the latest to stage a flash mob to protest against the government.

Students have also been invited to join senior Future Forward members at a rehearsal for the “IO (cha)” mass protest – referring to the prime minister and the army’s controversial information operations – at Bangkok’s Kasetsart University this evening.

Student flash mobs are also attracting attention from politicians. Pheu Thai spokesman Anusorn Iamsa-ard yesterday urged opposition politicians to join hands with students to “halt the Prayut regime”, which succeeded the five-year military-backed government that followed the 2014 coup.

However, former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit said yesterday that it was easy for politicians to campaign and win support outside parliament by painting a “dream that touches people’s hearts”. He warned that such politicians were “playing with fire” and could be burnt.

But not all political observers saw the flash mobs as a political game in which idealistic young minds were being exploited.

Thanyapura Health 360

Yutthaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, said politicians’ cooperation with demonstrators seemed motivated by a shared stance to promote democracy.

“These politicians need to act outside the House because the parliamentary mechanism is outdated and is not a solution for them,” he said.

A student from Suksanari School who joined yesterday’s rally said Future Forward had not been treated fairly, but added she had bigger priorities than criticising the court.

“If the government can solve problems and direct Thailand towards a better future, I’ll accept it,” she said.

Her group was dissatisfied with government spending and its failure to improve education.

 

Read original story here.

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I just hope that the social media is not becoming a tool of hand sitting Phuket Officialdom that act...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

@Ace 777, exactly! That Phuket has higher price levels than foreign locations were the tourist come...(Read More)

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

The donating students should stand in front row on the photo. NOT the passive nothing doing Governo...(Read More)

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

A budget request has been filed! What about the 19 unused millions Mr MaAnn has in his pocket and wa...(Read More)

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks

One thing I have admired about Phuket is the abscence of graffti. Where I come from "tags"...(Read More)

Thai tour guide is 41st virus patient

Call me a sceptic, but I find 41 "confirmed" cases hard to believe, Thailand containment ...(Read More)

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

Nice that a Gov who spent months denying there was a problem with the water supply turned up to a p...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Is there a photo or other reference of ID to help me avoid using his taxi please?...(Read More)

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks

Sorry you couldn't nab this low-life vandal. And once again, a corny Facebook posting can result...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

 

