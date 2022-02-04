BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Students’ exam data sold on web

BANGKOK: The Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT) yesterday (Feb 3) admitted that the personal information of over 23,000 students who took part in last year’s examinations was leaked and sold on the internet by hackers.

crimetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 February 2022, 09:23AM

High school students were at the Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School in Bangkok on Feb 22, 2020, one of the venues for the tests for university enrolment on Feb 22, 2020. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The information, which included the students’ names, identity card details and grades, was stolen from the Thai University Central Admission System (TCAS) and sold on the dark web, the CUPT said.

The stolen information belongs to students who took part in the third round of university admissions examination, which was held around May last year.

The stolen information is part of 826,250 files in the TCAS database which were entered into a computer system during the third round of examinations.

The files could have been exported in May last year by a university staff member, who was authorised to access such data to rank applicants based on the university’s selection criteria, the CUPT said.

Last year’s admissions database - known as TCAS64 - was shut down in December. This year’s version, TCAS65, has been upgraded to ensure students’ personal information is better protected.

“CUPT apologises for the impact on personal information. In light of the incident, it is reviewing the database and working procedures with the support of the National Cyber Security Agency [NCSA],” it said.

The council also said it will file a complaint with the police and pursue legal action against anyone involved in the leak.

Gp Capt Amorn Chomchoey, deputy secretary-general of the NCSA, told the Bangkok Post that the leak could have been caused by an error by university staff who carelessly exported the data from the TCAS.

Kurt | 04 February 2022 - 10:12:04 

The leak could have been caused by an error!  They don't even have the sligthest idea what caused the 'leak'.  About hacking, probably the hackers want to make a international 'public statement' and/or confiming something by showing all this.

JohnC | 04 February 2022 - 09:41:53 

Thailand's student IQ ranking against other Asian countries puts them somewhere way down the bottom of the list. Hard to understand why any hackers would bother.

 

