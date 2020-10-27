Student killed after collision with cement truck

PHUKET: A 16-year-old student was killed this morning (Oct 27) after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a cement truck near Boat Plaza at Moo 5, Ratsada Subdistrict, Muang District.

accidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 27 October 2020, 04:13PM

Police at the scene of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wiphawan Wattananeangthanong from Phuket City Police confirmed that the 16-year-old male was a second year student at Phuket Technology college and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

On arriving at the scene this morning, Capt Wiphawan, rescue workers and emergency service staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital found a white and blue HINO brand truck with the registration 71-8813, Songkhla parked at the side of the road.

At the rear of the truck was a black and white Fino brand motorcycle and the body of the driver in school uniform who was lying face down. Police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Mr Somsong Sutthipruthaithip, was nearby and surrendered himself to the police.

“After initial questioning, Mr Somsong confirmed he was driving towards Thepkrasattri Rd and was aware of the motorcyclist,” said Capt Wiphawan.

“Mr Somsong stated that the motorcycle suddenly lost its balance on the footpath beside the road and collided with the truck which then ran him over,” she added.

Capt Wiphawan confirmed that police took Mr Somsong to Phuket City Police station for further questioning and investigation before any charges can be made.