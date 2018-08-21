THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Student charged for posting Pattaya pool sex clip

PATTAYA: Police today (Aug 21) charged a 23-year-old student with posting on social media a sexually provocative video clip from a pool party at a local seaside hotel, and were looking for the videoed couple.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 02:30PM

Tatchakrit Wonglaemthong, 23, acknowledges a charge of computer crime at Pattaya Police Station in Chonburi province today (Aug 21), for posting online a video clip from a pool party last Saturday (Aug 18). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Col Apichai Krobphet, chief of Pattaya Police Station, said Tatchakrit Wonglaemthong was charged under the Computer Crimes Act with uploading obscene pictures into a computer system and was liable to a maximum jail term of five years and/or fine of B100,000 if convicted.

Police were looking for a British man aged 33 and a Thai woman. They would be charged with obscene behaviour in a public place.

Police spared the management of the hotel and the Australian organiser of the pool party because they had no intention of any sexual activity occurring and permission had been sought for the party.

The case resulted from the personal behaviour of two individuals.

At the police station, Thatchakrit apologised for posting a video clip that tarnished the image of Pattaya and the woman involved. He was sorry the clip had a negative impact on himself and his family.

He said he travelled from Bangkok with three friends to attend the party. Each guest was charged B1,100 entry.

QSI International School Phuket

He took photos and broadcast the party atmosphere live via Facebook. When he saw the foreign man and the Thai woman acting as if they were having sex, he videoed them and later posted the 53-second clip on Facebook.

About two hours later he was shocked to learn how many people had shared the post. He deleted it, but other people had already downloaded it.

The pool party was organised at A-One The Royal Cruise Hotel last Saturday (Aug 18).

Organiser Coran Malony earlier told Pattaya police that his company had organised such parties seven times at seaside hotels with pools. Last Saturday’s party was the second in Pattaya.

Read original story here.

 

 

