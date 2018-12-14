THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Student arrested for hosting profitable porn sites

BANGKOK: Police have arrested a 17-year-old computer student in Bangkok for allegedly running creeper pornographic websites and social media accounts from which he allegedly made half a million baht in three months.

sexcrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 December 2018, 09:21AM

Police announce the arrest of a 17-year-old university student who hosted online sites to share and sell pornographic pictures and video clips of girls and women, at the Women and Children Welfare Subdivision in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Pol Col Jirakrit Jarunpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Women and Children Welfare Division, said yesterday (Dec 13) that the third-year university student was arrested at his house on Khian Niwat Alley in Phra Nakhon district on Tuesday (Dec 11).

Police seized a desktop computer and a mobile phone with 300,000 pornographic files of girls and women, totalling 860 gigabytes.

Col Jirakrit said detectives started to look for the suspect in August as several sites and social media pages with the name of Khote Warp and the like had distributed creeper porn, mainly upskirt pictures and video clips of girls and women including students, net idols and actresses.

The content was shared on many platforms including Facebook, Line and VK application. Some of the content was shared free of charge while the rest was shared with paying members, who were charged B300-800 each, the commander said.

“The suspect confessed that he acted alone. He gathered pictures from websites and shared them in public groups with about 30,000 members and private groups with about 1,000 participants who must pay membership fees,” he said.

The suspect used his computer-related knowledge to do the illicit business and in three months made about B500,000 which he spent on luxury-brand products, Col Jirakrit said.

 

