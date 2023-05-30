Student, 15, killed in collision with bus

PHUKET: Phuket police have confirmed that a 15-year-old student who crashed into a bus on his motorbike this morning (May 30) died of his injuries.

accidentsdeathtransportpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 04:11PM

Pol Maj Udom Petcharat of Phuket City Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, at 7:25am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find the 15-year-old student unconscious on the road with severe head trauma.

About 20 metres away was his white PCX motorcycle, now destroyed by the impact.

Stopped in the middle of the road was an interprovincial bus serving the Phuket - Su-ngai Kolok route with a broken left tail light.

The student, unnamed in reports, did not have a pulse and was rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket, but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus, Panuwat Jakkarat, 36, from Trang, said that he was exiting the Mobil petrol station nearby and heading to Phuket Bus Terminal 2 when the accident happened.

He was turning from the petrol station into the middle lane when he heard a crash at the back of the bus.

After exiting the vehicle and checking what had caused the noise at the back of the bus, Panuwat called the 191 hotline.

Phuket City Police said they were continuing their investigation into the accident, and were to check CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of the accident.