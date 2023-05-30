333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Student, 15, killed in collision with bus

Student, 15, killed in collision with bus

PHUKET: Phuket police have confirmed that a 15-year-old student who crashed into a bus on his motorbike this morning (May 30) died of his injuries.

accidentsdeathtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 04:11PM

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Phuket City Police

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

« »

Pol Maj Udom Petcharat of Phuket City Police was informed of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, at 7:25am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find the 15-year-old student unconscious on the road with severe head trauma. 

About 20 metres away was his white PCX motorcycle, now destroyed by the impact.

Stopped in the middle of the road was an interprovincial bus serving the Phuket - Su-ngai Kolok route with a broken left tail light.

The student, unnamed in reports, did not have a pulse and was rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket, but was pronounced dead.

BahtSold

The driver of the bus, Panuwat Jakkarat, 36, from Trang, said that he was exiting the Mobil petrol station nearby and heading to Phuket Bus Terminal 2 when the accident happened.

He was turning from the petrol station into the middle lane when he heard a crash at the back of the bus.

After exiting the vehicle and checking what had caused the noise at the back of the bus, Panuwat called the 191 hotline.

Phuket City Police said they were continuing their investigation into the accident, and were to check CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of the accident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police investigate death of Russian man at Karon resort
Illegal gun makers arrested in Kathu
Dengue fever cases to rise next month
Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty
Religious alcohol ban during royal visit
Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged killer extradited for Phuket slaying, Appeal for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg || May 29
Bolt confirmed legal in Phuket
Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg
Accused Jimi ’Slice’ killer extradited from Canada for slaying in Phuket
Erdogan: Turkey’s undisputed titan enters third decade of rule
MP-elect Somchart calls for buses to serve tourist areas
Governor urges tourists to observe red flags at beaches
Officials on watch for flooding
Car slams into streetlamp on wet bypass road

 

Phuket community
Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

Ad 2 " There's a reason they are called RIP currents..Welcome to Drowning Season.. " ...(Read More)

Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg

No mention of how health care is now a commodified service. It's an atrocity, really. ...(Read More)

Officials on watch for flooding

Hilarious, that monitoring. Never can be done by 1 man. They hate 'working/staring alone. Why no...(Read More)

Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth

A National RTP corruption sticker network, involved are politicians and SENIOR officials. Such netwo...(Read More)

Police chief seeks lorry bribe claim truth

This is hilarious. You've got to admire the ingenious ways they find to keep the graft and corru...(Read More)

Governor urges tourists to observe red flags at beaches

Mr governor exceeding his authority yet again. He has no rights or power to 'strictly forbid'...(Read More)

Accused Jimi ’Slice’ killer extradited from Canada for slaying in Phuket

Tax payers are being slogged for 40+ police officers to go on an overseas jaunt to pick up just one ...(Read More)

Appeal made for Aussie at risk of losing lower leg

No mention made of whether he had travel insurance to cover his own medical costs. People who choose...(Read More)

Bolt confirmed legal in Phuket

This is really going to upset Mr PLTO and his band of merry thugs. LMAO....(Read More)

MP-elect Somchart calls for buses to serve tourist areas

K. Somchart must be upsetting lots of officials who are overly comfortable in their positions. Anyth...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
SALA
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 