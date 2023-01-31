Carnival Magic
Struggling Everton appoint Dyche as new manager

FOOTBALL: Sean Dyche vowed yesterday (Jan 30) to “remodel” Everton after the Premier League strugglers hired the former Burnley boss to save them from relegation.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 31 January 2023, 12:27PM

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is under no illusions as to the task at hand at struggling Eevrton. Photo: AFP

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is under no illusions as to the task at hand at struggling Eevrton. Photo: AFP

Dyche agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park in his first match in charge on Saturday.

The 51-year-old said it was an “honour” to take over the Merseyside club, who have not won any silverware since 1995 and sacked Dyche’s predecessor Frank Lampard after just less than a year in charge.

Dyche arrives at Goodison well aware that Everton’s morale is at rock bottom in the midst of their struggle to avoid playing outside the top-flight for the first time since 1954.

“There’s a big challenge ahead but one I’m ready for and want to take on. I’m looking forward to hopefully playing my part and realigning things,” Dyche told Everton’s website.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forwards, remodel it in our style, but remodel it in a way we can win.”

Hinting that Everton have lacked fight this season, Dyche said: “We want to put out a team that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride, beyond the tactical and technical.

“I’m not questioning any manager who has been here before, I’ve got to imprint my feeling and my style on it and that’s part of what I do.

“But it starts with hard graft, literally the hard yards. We have to fast-track it. We want truth and honesty and they will certainly get that from me.”

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright added: “He quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager - and a man who could inspire our fanbase.”

Lampard was dismissed last week after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches, with a dismal loss at relegation rivals West Ham proving the final straw in his troubled reign.

Languishing second from bottom of the Premier League, Everton had set their sights on former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa before eventually appointing Dyche.

Everton’s eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri took ownership of the club in 2016 is aware that some fans have already criticised his appointment.

Under no illusions’

Open Kitchen Laguna

Dyche’s Burnley teams were known for hard work rather than the quality of their often-rudimentary attacking play, but the new Everton boss defended his philosophy.

“I’ve seen all the white noise at what’s going on but - at the end of the day - just give us a start and we will pay you back. That’s all I can ask for,” Dyche said.

“I am under no illusions I have to earn my right as manager here. I don’t expect a free ride from fans.

“Even with the players, I have to earn that. I don’t expect them to just do what we ask.”

Dyche, who also previously managed Watford, was sacked by Burnley last April before the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

He over-achieved on a tight budget during his 10-year Burnley reign, winning promotion from the Championship twice and keeping them in the Premier League for several years.

The pressure will be far higher at Everton, who only narrowly avoided relegation under Lampard last season.

In a sign of the turmoil enveloping Everton, club directors were earlier this month ordered to stay away from Goodison Park due to perceived security risks.

Hampered by the sale of Brazil forward Richarlison to Tottenham in the close season, Everton have managed only three wins in 20 league games this term against a backdrop of mounting fan fury.

There have been widespread protests against the board at recent games.

Supporters staged a sit-in demonstration after the recent loss to Southampton, with Everton defender Yerry Mina and team-mate Anthony Gordon confronted by fans when they left Goodison Park in their cars.

Former youth-team player Gordon, 21, joined high-flying Newcastle on Sunday for a fee that could reportedly rise to £45 million (B1.8 billion).

“Anyone can take the wheel in calm waters but it’s not calm waters at the minute,” Dyche said.

