THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Strong winds greet sailors on first day of MSR

Strong winds greet sailors on first day of MSR

SAILING: Day one of the twelfth annual Multihull Solutions Regatta was delayed for an hour due to strong shifting winds gusting to 31 knots yesterday (July 13).

Sailing
By Press Release

Sunday 14 July 2019, 03:56PM

Photo: via Phuket Yacht Club

Photo: via Phuket Yacht Club

Principal Race Office (PRO) Simon James then got the fleet underway just before 1pm with the Racing and Ocean Multis sharing the same start, followed by the Fireflies. Some shifty manoeuvring by John Newnham’s Twin Sharks saw Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol go OSR in the Firefly division, but then it was off to the races around Koh Bon with the fluctuating weather and wind conditions causing some frustration and an eventually shortened course for the shortened multihulls.

By the time the second race got underway later in the afternoon the wind had died down to seven knots and PRO James held two more windward-leeward races, the first being three laps, the second two, which was shortened shortly before 5 pm when racing was scheduled to end for the day.

Battling Racing Multihull Class

There was a minor battle within a major battle in the Racing Multihull Class – the battle of the Fugazis; Dan Fidock’s new customized catamaran vs. the old Fugazi (a Moore 37), now Bonza. It was the first race for Bonza with its new crew and the first race for the new Fugazi (a Bakewell White 10.5).

Phantom took the division on this day, with Warwick Downes’ Bonza second. Dirk Weiblen podiumed on No Fear finishing third on the day. This boat was previously known as Offline and This! Dan Fidock’s Fugazi was fourth and Twister 2 fifth.

Competitive Firefly’s

The Firefly division was particularly competitive with multiple lead changes throughout the three races: Twin Sharks won the day, Blue Noze came second and Voodoo placed third overall, after being disqualified from the third race. Surf Patrol and Moto Inzi rounded out the class in that order.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Shovel in the Cruising Multihull Class won the day with new sails and tactical skills capturing all three races though its only other competitor in the division unexpectantly had to undergo minor repairs before race one, so had to sit that one out but joined in for the latter two races.

Two Protests

There were two protests on the day: the first in race two saw a port-starboard dispute between Twin Sharks vs Moto Inzi resolved when Moto Inzi retired gracefully. In race three, Surf Patrol and Voodoo bumped near the shortened finish line, and the protest committee decided in Surf Patrol’s favour handing Voodoo a DSQ.

The regatta’s on-water team deserves a lot of credit for pulling off three races in challenging weather and wind conditions that changed dramatically throughout the day.

The principal sponsor for the sixth straight year is Andrew de Bruin and Multihull Solutions. Race day sponsors include Boat Lagoon, East Marine Asia and Octopus Electrical Services. Supporting sponsors are SEA Yachting, the Thailand Yacht Show, Asia Catamarans, Regatta’s Asia and Doyle Sails.

For the latest racing results, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swing for Good at the inaugural Children First Charity Event
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, breaks British hearts
French angler and Malaysian team win big in Phang Nga
Bottas best in British practice
England thump Australia to reach first World Cup final in 27 years
Federer, Nadal set-up Wimbledon blockbuster, Djokovic faces Bautista Agut
Hamilton in British box seat at Silverstone
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal untroubled at Wimbledon as Monday proves not so manic
US rejoices after women’s football World Cup win
Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket
Assumption Utd win the National Youth Champions League in Phuket
Lampard makes sentimental return to Chelsea as manager
Premier League considers takeover of English Women’s Super League
England out of World Cup after penalty miss and red card
Teenager Gauff stuns idol Venus Williams at Wimbledon

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
HeadStart International School Phuket

 