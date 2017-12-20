The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Strong wind brings down power lines

PHUKET: Strong winds brought down six power poles in the tourist-popular area of Khao Lak, north of Phuket, early this morning (Dec 20), leaving live wires strewn across the busy section of Petchakasem Rd that runs through the resort town.

weather,

Wednesday 20 December 2017, 10:40AM

Strong wind brought down power lines across the main road through Khao Lak this morning (Dec 20). Photo: Takua Pa Police
Strong wind brought down power lines across the main road through Khao Lak this morning (Dec 20). Photo: Takua Pa Police

Takua Pa Police were notified of the deadly hazard at 7:48am.

“The power cables were across both the northbound and southbound lanes,” one officer confirmed to The Phuket News.

However, Provincial Electricity Authority were quickly on the scene and shut down the power and removed the cables and the broken poles from the road, the officer confirmed.

“They finished clearing the road at about 9:30am. Luckily, no people were injured and now traffic is flowing through the area as usual,” the officer noted.

The power supply to the area has been restored, he added.

Strong winds are forecast to continue along the Andaman coast as tropical storm Kaitak continues to move across the top of Borneo to the South China Sea, warned the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), noted in a weather advisory issued late yesterday afternoon.

The NAKA Island

Kaitak is whipping up winds up to 65km/h while continuing its southward path.

“It will move to the South China Sea on 21 December. This storm is expected to downgrade to tropical depression and active low pressure respectively,” the TMD noted.

“During 22-24 December, tropical storm KAITAK is likely to lose strength while passing Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand, still affecting an increase of rainfall volume with torrential downpour. With rain accumulation, it may cause flash flood in the lower South,” the advisory cautioned.

Wind in Phuket today is predicted to maintain a steady push of 14km/h, with gusts of up to 30km/h.

Temperatures are to reach no more than 31ºC with a minimum of 21ºC, and an increasing chance of rainfall towards the weekend. (See here.)

 

 
