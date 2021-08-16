Strong Thai showing at women’s Scottish Open

GOLF: Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and Atthaya Thitikul narrowly missed out on victory at the 2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open yesterday (Aug 15) after Ryann O’Toole closed out an incredible round of 64 to win her first LPGA title.

The 34-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 64 to be 17 under par for the tournament. It was her first title at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour.

Atthaya was only one stroke behind the leaders going into the final round at Dumbarnie Links, a round of 66 saw a total of eight birdies to finish in a tie for second place alongside New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

The 18-year old was proud of her performance and immediately set her sights set on obtaining an LPGA card.

“I putted pretty well and hit a pretty solid round today of 6-under,” she said.

“It’s not enough for the win, but I just know that I tried my best and I’m proud of myself.

“My focus for this year is trying to improve myself every day and then trying to get the member card on the LPGA,” she added.

Former World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn had an impressive final round that saw an eagle on the 2nd hole and three birdies on the back nine to leave her at -13 and in third place. Jutanugarn confirmed she had become fond of links golf after a great performance this week.

“I would say I really enjoy playing links right now because I feel like it’s really interesting and really challenging,” she said.

“It’s been so much fun this week and I feel like I have gained pretty good experience.”

Jasmine Suwannapura’s 69, which included seven birdies, left her at -7 and in a tie for 15th place. The 2020 AIG Women’s Open runner up said afterwards she has found this week a great learning experience.

“I haven’t really played on a windy golf course before,” she commented. “We only play in Scotland for two weeks a year, so to be able to come back here and play a really windy course and the links course, it’s really fun for me. We just have to adapt and get better, be better and learn from each shot.”

The other Thais on the leader board included Pajaree Anannarukarn who finished in 22nd place after a second consecutive 69, and Patty Tavatanakit who shot a superb final round of 67 which included two eagles and two birdies to finish in 27th.

Thai Trust Golf invite Prima Thammaraks posted a third consecutive 72 to finish at -2, which was also enough to seal her the 5th qualifying spot for next week’s AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie. It will be her second appearance in the Women’s Open.

“To be able to play my second British Open will be amazing,” Prima said. “I played my first one here and that’s still one of my favourite things to do. Coming here, I didn’t really think that I was going to stay and play another one. But what a way to spend my off week. I am so grateful to Trust Golf for the invite here as I had a great week here at Dumbarnie and its led me to qualify for Carnoustie too.”

“I’ve been working my whole life for this and dreaming about it since I was a kid,” said a jubliant O’Toole after her win.

“I feel like it’s been ten years now, wondering when is it going to happen and I just feel like this year’s been very much kind of aligning and things are falling together.

“I still feel like I’m in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down.

“The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again.”