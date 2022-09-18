Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Strong quake strikes Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert and typhoon warning

Strong quake strikes Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert and typhoon warning

TAIPEI: A strong earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern coast today (Sept 18), the US Geological Survey said, bringing at least one building down in a small town and prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning.

weatherSafety
By AFP

Sunday 18 September 2022, 03:04PM

Japan’s weather agency has warned Typhoon Nanmadol will be a dangerous storm. Photo: AFP

Japan’s weather agency has warned Typhoon Nanmadol will be a dangerous storm. Photo: AFP

The quake hit at 2:44pm (12:44pm Phuket time) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

Its initial strength was given as 7.2-magnitude but USGS later downgraded it to a 6.9-magnitude quake.

At least one building collapsed in the town of Yuli according to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency.

Video posted by CNA showed panicked residents running towards the building which had caved in on itself and sent up a thick cloud of dust.

Shaking was also felt in the capital Taipei, an AFP reporter said.

A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region yesterday and there have been multiple tremors since with minimal damage in what is a mountainous, sparsely populated rural region.

But today’s quake was much stronger.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory to remote islands near Taiwan.

Waves as high as one metre were expected to arrive around 4pm, it added.

Live TV footage from the affected islands did not immediately show clear signs of high waves.

The China Earthquake Network Centre said tremors were clearly felt in coastal areas including Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Shanghai.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

The island sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Taiwan’s deadliest ever quake was a 7.6-magnitude jolt in September 1999 that killed over 2,400 people.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan today as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.

The JMA has issued a rare “special warning” for the Kagoshima region in southern Kyushu prefecture - an alert that is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades.

By this morning, 25,680 households in Kagoshima and neighbouring Miyazaki were already without power, while regional train services, flights and ferry runs were cancelled until the passage of the storm, local utilities and transport services said.

The JMA has warned the region could face “unprecedented” danger from high winds, storm surges and torrential rain.

“Maximum caution is required,” Ryuta Kurora, head of the JMA’s forecast unit said yesterday.

“It’s a very dangerous typhoon. The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse,” Kurora told reporters, also warning of flooding and landslides.

So far, 2.9mn residents in Kyushu have been issued with evacuation warnings, according to the government’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, and Kagoshima officials said over 8,500 people were already in local shelters by this morning.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month
Phuket honours National Youth Day
Kathu road safety campaign launched
Fanatics swarm to stores for iPhone 14
Phuket Opinion: The passport jam
11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges
Satree School students receive scholarships
Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash
Xi and Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Six charged over school shooting death
Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest
IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities

 

Phuket community
Kathu road safety campaign launched

Nothing will change until the police do their job properly, so nothing will change. A few pretty pos...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The passport jam

I've noticed that the shadow gov't in the UK is very quick to ctiticize but ehen it comes to...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Without basic enforcement, this will have little affect on drivers. It's all show and no go. W...(Read More)

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

What an awful ending and awful for that other driver. Be really really careful out there folks- most...(Read More)

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Well said ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Why a very local model to encourage safe driving, with helmet? Should be about the whole of Phuket. ...(Read More)

11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges

The 11 will be re-installed in fine positions elsewhere after transferring the 'proper' part...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The passport jam

What do they expect after a nearly three year hiatus due to decisions to shut down economies around ...(Read More)

Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen

Yesterday and today, Kings, Queens, Presidents from all over the world flying in at London. This aft...(Read More)

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

When one comes from a country without electric power poles along the roads better drive here careful...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket

 