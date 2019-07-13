Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Strong baht deals blow to Pattaya tourism, as airline price tactics see outbound tourism surge

Strong baht deals blow to Pattaya tourism, as airline price tactics see outbound tourism surge

BANGKOK: The strong baht has taken a heavy toll on European tourist numbers in Pattaya, according to the Entertainment & Tourism Association of Pattaya City.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 July 2019, 09:43AM

The strong baht has taken a heavy toll on European tourist numbers in Pattaya. Photo: Bangkok Post

The strong baht has taken a heavy toll on European tourist numbers in Pattaya. Photo: Bangkok Post

Lower airline ticket prices have prompted more overseas travel. Photo: Bangkok Post

Lower airline ticket prices have prompted more overseas travel. Photo: Bangkok Post

« »

“Over the past few months, European travellers have hardly come to Pattaya at all because of the baht’s appreciation," said Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, the association secretary.

Tourists are likely opting to go to other countries to save on costs, he said. Additionally, some foreign investors in entertainment venues in Pattaya have begun pulling out, according to Mr Damrongkiat.

He voiced optimism about the government's much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme, saying it could help draw foreign tourists to the city, which is close to U-Tapao International Airport.

The scheme covers Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces. According to him, the number of travellers in Pattaya during this low season has fallen by 20-30% from the same period last year.

The number of Chinese tourists, he said, has also dropped markedly as a result of the boat tragedy in Phuket that claimed 47 Chinese lives in July last year. Amporn Kaewsang, one of the managers of The Stones House, an entertainment venue on Pattaya's Walking Street, said Indian tourists are replacing European travellers.

She also noted that a number of beer bars have closed as a result of the disappearing Europeans. She said bar operators should respond to the currency problem by marketing to bring travellers back.

She said local operators are pinning their hopes that the EEC project will spur economic development and bring people back to Pattaya.

Meanwhile, the volatile currency and fierce airline competition have led to difficulties for operators managing outbound tour packages.

Many airlines, especially low-budget carriers, have cut ticket prices and launched promotions to try to increase passenger volume, especially during the low season, said Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association.

“Some airlines provide flash sales, low airfare, for a certain period of time to get as many customers as possible, and it’s hard for us to secure flight seats for our planned packages,” Mr Thanapol said.

Those who take advantage of these ticket promotions are typically FITs (free independent travellers). Mr Thanapol expects the portion of these travellers to grow to 30% of the total 11 million Thais travelling overseas this year. The balance will be made up by tour groups.

Ranon Viputsiri, head of commercial operations at Thai Vietjet Air, said the baht’s appreciation is a windfall for the airline, generating more bookings during the low season of June to September.

Thai Vietjet offered heavy promotions and cheap tickets to encourage people to travel during upcoming long holidays: Asarnha Bucha next week and Mother’s Day on Aug 12.

The airline’s fire-sale fares for Vietnam and Taiwan, both favoured destinations among Thais, drew Thai FITs, especially millennials, who usually travel with friends and like to save on airline tickets and hotels.

Laguna Golf Phuket

More affordable and convenient air transport has prompted soaring outbound tourism, with the number of Thais going abroad up significantly.

The Thai Tourism Council estimates that 10.8-11 million Thais will travel abroad this year, up by about 5% from last year. The growth stems from route extensions from airlines and affordable airfares.

Japan is still the top destination in Asia for Thais, followed by Vietnam, Taiwan and China.

The Japan National Tourism Organization forecasts some 1.2 million Thais to visit Japan, up 13% from 2018. In the first four months, some 512,700 Thais visited Japan, up nearly 20% year-on-year.

Airlines introduced more direct routes since mid-2018, such as Suvarnabhumi to Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sendai by Thai International Airways, Don Mueang-Fukuoka by Thai AirAsia X and Suvarnabhumi-Tokyo by All Nippon Airways.

According to Mr Thanapol, China outbound tour operators can continue to offer packages because tourists prefer full service packages instead of travelling on their own in the mainland.

Other nationals are choosing to travel as FITs, leaving tour operators struggling with reduced airfares every week. Operators have taken to not setting prices for travel packages while being underpriced.

Countries in Eastern Europe and Turkey, which set no visa requirements for Thai tourists, are growing destinations. The baht has firmed relative to the euro and especially the Turkish lira, which has suffered continuous declines.

Thais can travel to these destinations for cheaper than usual, Mr Thanapol said.

He also called for the government to intervene with the baht, as appreciation has turned visitors away from Thailand.

“The solutions to tame the baht should be implemented as fast as possible to maintain balance between inbound and outbound tourists,” Mr Thanapol said.

 

Read original stories here and here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indian man held in Phuket for fraud
Phuket officials tackle fire safety
Karon beach road section to close to cars for burst water main repairs
Ammonia-leak area of Phuket ice factory shut down by order
Thai model actress Selina has baby forcibly taken from her on Phuket street
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Second Phuket water crisis? ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Dangerously sweet! || July 12
Governor appeals to landowners to sell, to let u-turn construction begin
Police struggling to identify body of foreign man found off Karon
BoT tightens screws on non-resident accounts
Phuket Airport air-sea rescue exercise re-creates actual disaster
Ferrari find illegal immigrants in cross-channel F1 transporter
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill
New minister grilled about criminal past
Police issue warning after minors sexually assaulted by fake model scouts
Isoc Region chief reviews Phuket’s fight against forest encroachment, resolves sea gypsies’ developer woes

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Save Now Stay Later
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand

 