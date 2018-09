INDONESIA: A strong aftershock struck Indonesia’s Lombok today (Aug 9), causing panic among evacuees sheltering after a devastating earthquake killed more than 160 on the holiday island four days earlier.

disastersdeath

By AFP

Thursday 9 August 2018, 02:00PM

People react shortly after an aftershock hits the area in Tanjung on Lombok island today (Aug 9). Photo: AFP

The 5.9-magnitude quake today struck at a shallow depth in the northwest of the island, the US Geological Survey said, even as relief agencies raced to find survivors among wreckage from last Sunday’s (Aug 5) quake.

“The quake was felt strongly. There have been 355 aftershocks since Sunday,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Evacuees at a shelter in northern Lombok’s Tanjung district ran out onto the road crying and screaming, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Motorcycles parked on the street toppled over and the walls of some nearby buildings collapsed.

A woman wearing a motorbike helmet was seen crying with her two daughters in her arms.

“We were stuck in the traffic while delivering aid, suddenly it felt like our car was hit from behind, it was so strong,” witness Sri Laksmi said.

“People in the street began to panic and got out of their cars, they ran in different directions in the middle of the traffic.”

The aftershock comes after last Sunday’s devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which relief agencies said had wiped out entire villages in the worst-hit regions of northern and western Lombok.

A total of 164 people have been confirmed killed in last Sunday’s quake, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, with a further 1,400 seriously injured and more than 150,000 displaced.

Relief efforts had yet to reach parts of the island even before today’s aftershock, Indonesian authorities said, with hopes fading of finding further survivors among the wreckage.

“The earthquake does not have any tsunami potential,” Hary Tirto Djatmiko, spokesman for Indonesia's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency (BMKG), said of today’s aftershock.