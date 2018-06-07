FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Striped Dolphin rescued from stranding at Kamala Beach

PHUKET: Marine biologists at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) are hoping to find out what is ailing a mature striped dolphin that was found stranded in shallow water at Kamala Beach just after midnight last night (June 7).

marineanimalsEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 7 June 2018, 01:05PM

Local residents at Kamala Beach look after the dolphin until it could be transported to the PMBC, on Phuket’s east coast. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor



The dolphin was spotted in very shallow water along the shore, with tourists and local residents entering the water to see what was wrong and to help the stranded mammal.

Local residents called the PMBC and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were on hand to render assistance.

The dolphin was administered a sedative while still in the water and the rescue workers used a small boat to keep the dolphin out of the water until it could be transported to the PMBC headquarters at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast.

The dolphin was an adult male weighing about 70-80 kilograms. It measured about two meters long and was estimated to be 15-20 years old.

It also had abrasions on its skin and was suffering from exhaustion, marine biologists noted.

Marine biologists reported this morning that the dolphin is in a stable condition and appears to be recovering.

However, it is being kept under close observation and blood samples have been taken in the hope of identifying what has caused the dolphin’s illness.

 

 

