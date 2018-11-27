THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Street vendor rules in Bangkok 'hurting tourism'

BANGKOK: City Hall’s efforts to regulate the use of pavements is damaging one of Thailand’s biggest tourism draws, an expert at Chulalongkorn University’s Urban Design and Development Centre (UCDC) has warned.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 November 2018, 08:59AM

Under the military-appointed Bangkok governor, City Hall has banned most street vendors in many parts of the city including the Yaowaraj (Chinatown) area. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

“The government is trying to make street vendors disappear, despite the global recognition of Thailand’s street food scene,” said Adisak Guntamuanglee, an expert on urban planning at the UCDC.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) must find a better policy to manage space, or risk losing its tourism magnet status and hurting the local economy, Mr Adisak said in a seminar titled ‘Brainstorming for Practical Rules for Street Vendors’ held at Thammasat University.

Mr Adisak floated the idea of a so-called “co-eating space”, a concept he said could possibly replace street carts that are seen by some as old-fashioned and unhygienic, while allowing food vendors to remain on pavements.

In several countries, pavements are designed with rest areas that can be used by street vendors, he said.

“Public spaces, including sidewalks, are not only intended for pedestrians,” he said.

Mr Adisak said that certain places, such as the area underneath the BTS Skytrain station in Ari, should be declared off-limits to vendors as they are reserved for ambulances.

However, other areas with pavements that are wide enough to be split and designated as space for street vendors should be redesigned to make them attractive for both Thais and foreigners, he said.

The government will, however, have to invest more in sanitary and waste disposal systems to ensure food hygiene and prevent the vendors' activities from affecting the environment, he said.

“The BMA has the power to manage and address all these issues through better regulations. It can do more than just keep vendors off sidewalks,” he said.

It is estimated that there are about 300,000 street vendors in Bangkok alone, 37% of who are food vendors, said Poonsap Suanmuang of the Foundation for Labour and Employment Promotion.

Assuming that each vendor family has four to five members, the BMA’s regulation may affect the lives of between 1.3 million and 1.5mn people, she said.

“All they want is a space where they can earn a living. They are not asking for any financial support from the government, or anything else,” she said.

Narumol Nirathron, an academic with Thammasat University’s Faculty of Social Administration, concurred with Ms Poonsap and said the BMA’s regulation is a top-down policy that adversely affects a large number of people.

BMA executives tend to view street vendors as non-Bangkok residents who are causing problems with the city’s cleanliness and waste management, according to Ms Narumol.

Natdanai Kulthatchayakaranan, a street vendor on Silom Rd, said many vendors like him have been cooperating with the BMA's efforts to better regulate the use of Bangkok’s pavements.

They were always willing to move when asked to stay away from roads and keep the pavements clean, but in the end they were told to leave nonetheless, he said.

Aom, a street food vendor who works on Soi On Nut 70, said the area has won numerous awards for being an outstanding place to get street food.

But when the BMA implemented its strict policy, street vendors in the area were forced to move away from the pavements to a new location, where the rent is simply too high, she said.

“We are living solely on the income we earn from selling things,” she said.

“They are taking the money that we have set aside for our children’s education, as well as to pay off our household debts.”

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 28 November 2018 - 18:58:45 

Time after time we see it is not the thai Government being in charge and enforcing. Like in Singapore and Malaysia. Thailand 4.0?  Forget it! With present non acting Government  law enforcement?  A gone and lost future. But who cares? At 6 pm Officials are home for dinner. Tomorrow a next day.

CaptainJack69 | 27 November 2018 - 18:36:59 

Sidewalks ARE provided ONLY for pedestrians, that's what they're for.

Why should the government have to pay for sanitary and waste disposal systems when these people don't pay tax or license or permit fees?

Do they think that people who run legal restaurants don't have children to feed?

Street vendors are great, but they need to be integrated into the wider economy.

Foot | 27 November 2018 - 12:02:14 

Just another example of how Thailand has worked to reduce tourist attractions over the past few years.

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

