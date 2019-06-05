PHUKET: A man has been found hanged in his home in Karon two months after separating from his wife with police treating the case as suicide.

deathsuicidepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 June 2019, 12:44PM

Sanit Janthorn was found hanged in his home in Karon on Tuesday (June 4). Photo: Phuket Rumajai Kupai Foundation

The body of Sanit Janthorn, a 40-year-old street food vendor, was found by his neighbour yesterday morning (June 4) after noticing a strong smell coming from the property.

The neighbour went into the property to look for Mr Sanit and found him dead, hanging by a rope. He contacted police who arrived at the property on Soi Patak 9 in Karon at about 9:30am with rescue workers.

Mr Sanit was believed to have been dead for three days.

The neighbour told police that he last saw Mr Sanit when they were drinking together on Saturday evening (June 1) until about 9pm before they both went home.

Initial investigations revealed that Mr Sanit and his wife had separated two months ago and he was under a lot of stress and spoke about wanting to die.

Police are treating the death as suicide and are carrying out further investigations to determine the exact reason. The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination.

Mr Sanit's relatives have been informed of his death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand on their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline 1323 (Thai).