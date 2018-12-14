THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Strasbourg reopens Christmas market after gunman killed

Friday 14 December 2018, 06:41PM

Strasbourg gunman Cherif Chekatt was killed after a two-day manhunt when police spotted him on a street in the district where he was last seen after Tuesday night’s attack on Christmas shoppers. AFP

Strasbourg gunman Cherif Chekatt was killed after a two-day manhunt when police spotted him on a street in the district where he was last seen after Tuesday night’s attack on Christmas shoppers. AFP

Cherif Chekatt was killed late Thursday after a two-day manhunt when a police patrol spotted him on a street in the district where he was last seen after Tuesday night’s attack on Christmas shoppers.

The lights on the market’s towering Christmas tree were illuminated Friday for the first time since the attack ahead of the official re-opening of the market at 11am (5pm in Phuket).

“I hope life will get back to normal but I’m not too sure,” said Franck Hoffmann as opened his wooden chalet offering Christmas candles and ornaments today.

“Business isn’t going to be what it was,” he predicted.

Questions remained over how the Strasbourg Christmas market gunman was able to evade the tight security perimeter set up for an event long known to be a prime target for jihadist groups

Around 500 police, security agents and soldiers control access at checkpoints on the bridges leading to the river island, a UN World Heritage site, that houses the market.

The goal is to “create a bubble with searches at the entry points,” Mayor Roland Ries said after the attack, while regional government representative Jean-Luc Marx said he had not determined “any flaws in the security measures”.

Many residents, however, were not convinced after Chekatt managed to slip through the controls with a handgun and a knife.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Emeline, 38, who works in the city centre. “You wear a heavy coat, put something in the bottom of your bag. You can bring in what you want.”

‘It's too painful’

France’s anti-terror prosecutor Remy Heitz is to hold a press conference in Strasbourg later today while Interior Minister Christophe Castaner will attend the reopening of the market, which usually draws two million people every year.

France has been on high alert since the start of a wave of jihadist attacks in 2015, which prompted a threefold surge in the security budget for the market, to one million euros.

Chekatt, a 29-year-old career criminal who lived in a rundown apartment block a short drive from the city centre, was flagged by French security forces in 2015 as a possible Islamic extremist.

The propaganda wing of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, calling Chekatt one of its “soldiers” who responded to its calls to target citizens of nations in the coalition fighting the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.

Among the 13 injured in the attack, three remain in critical condition while three others have been released from hospital, Castaner said Thursday.

Strasbourg Deputy Mayor Alain Fontanel admitted that despite patrols, plainclothes police, profilers and video surveillance, “the risks can be reduced, but not eliminated”.

“We can’t pat down and search everyone, only carry out random checks,” he said, adding that huge lines at checkpoints would only create a new potential target for terrorists.

“Someone who wants to get in an area this big with a weapon can do it,” he said.

Such reasoning was little comfort to the residents and tourists who flock to the Strasbourg market.

“We thought this would happen only in Nice or at the Bataclan, but here it is at home,” said Sylvain, who works at another market in the city centre.

He was referring to the truck attack which killed scores at Bastille Day festivities in Nice, southern France, in 2016, and the massacre at the capital's Bataclan concert hall in November 2015.

“I’m not going to forget this anytime soon. It’s too painful. I’m not even sure I’m able to cry,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gunman on run after killing three at Strasbourg Christmas market
Man who stabbed Phuket ex to death arrested in Ratchaburi
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
DJ ‘too ill’ to report to hear animal cruelty charges
Organ-less kitty ’needs necropsy now’
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
Arrest made after deadly mall shootout
Patong Hill crash linked to Phuket murder, say police
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Family of slain Thai student accepts US coroner’s finding
Step-father charged over Phuket baby’s death
Hotel room killer ‘on the run’
Mozambican fugitive deported in sweep on foreign villains

 

Phuket community
Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Be no shop left in patong lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

Highway Police? I fall of my chair! Since when has Phuket highway police? Anyone? And the general fo...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

OK, I'll ask the question... how does a parade show readiness? And if it does, just what are the...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

I read again: " The Chinese market has also fallen - meaning that fewer illegal tourguides are ...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

Why they announce with dry eyes and 'serious face' twice a year a 7 Days of Danger campaign?...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

I wonder why the Patong police were not involved ......? ...(Read More)

Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder

Talk is cheap, let’s see a swift and severe prosecution and sentence. Seems little doubt over his ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

Very good question regarding insurance. They complain that the tourists without insurance cause a fi...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant

 