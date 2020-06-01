Stranded Thais return from London, several feverish

THAILAND: A total of 251 Thai citizens stranded in the United Kingdom by COVID-19 arrived home on a flight from London yesterday afternoon (May 31).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 June 2020, 11:22AM

Thais returning from London prepare to board buses to state quarantine hotels near Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

They were received after Thai Airways International Flight TB917 touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport at 2.40pm by Gen Paripat Palasin, deputy chief-of-staff of the armed forces, Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport deputy director, and Disease Control Department officials. Twenty of the returnees were found to have high temperatures while going through a health screening point at the airport and were sent to a hospital, 16 were taken to alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facilities of their choices and one monk was taken to a provided facility. The rest were taken by buses to the H2DO Hotel and Chor Cher Hotel in Samut Prakan and Mövenpick Hotel, Qiu Hotel, and Royal Benja Hotel in Bangkok for a 14-day quarantine.