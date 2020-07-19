Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo

Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo

WORLD: Indian ship worker Tejasvi Duseja is desperate to go home after months stranded offshore by coronavirus border closures and lockdowns that have left more than 200,000 seafarers in limbo.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathmarinetourism
By AFP

Sunday 19 July 2020, 01:19PM

More than 200,000 thousand seafarers are stranded on ships worldwide because of coronavirus border closures and lockdowns. Photo: AFP

More than 200,000 thousand seafarers are stranded on ships worldwide because of coronavirus border closures and lockdowns. Photo: AFP

From engineers on cargo ships to waiters on luxury cruise liners, ocean-based workers around the world have been caught up in what the United Nations warns is a growing humanitarian crisis that has been blamed for several suicides.

Many have been trapped on vessels for months after their tours were supposed to end as travel restrictions disrupted normal crew rotations.

“Mentally, I am just done with it... but I’m still holding up because I have no other option,” Duseja, 27, told AFP via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in late June as the Indian-owned cargo vessel he works on floated near Malaysia.

Duseja, one of roughly 30,000 Indian workers unable to leave their ships, had extended his seven-month contract a few months before the pandemic struck.

“The last time I stepped off from this 200-metre (650-foot) ship was in February,” he said.

Seafarers typically work for six to eight months at a stretch before disembarking and flying back to their home countries, with new crews taking their place.

But as the deadly virus whipped around the world and paralysed international travel, that was suddenly impossible.

Underscoring the growing urgency of the situation, more than a dozen countries at a UK-hosted International Maritime Summit this month vowed to recognise seafarers as “key workers” to help them get home.

Uncertainty

Philippine luxury cruise ship technician Cherokee Capajo spent nearly four months on ships without setting foot on land due to virus shutdowns.

The 31-year-old had barely heard of COVID-19 when he boarded the Carnival Ecstasy in Florida in late January.

Soon, a number of Carnival-owned cruise ships were stricken with severe outbreaks - including the Diamond Princess in Japan.

After the Ecstasy passengers disembarked in Jacksonville on March 14, Capajo and his colleagues were forced to stay on board for the next seven weeks.

Finally, on May 2, the ship sailed to the Bahamas where Capajo says he and 1,200 crew members were transferred to another boat that took them to Jakarta before arriving in Manila Bay on June 29.

He wanted to “kiss the ground” when he came ashore nearly two weeks later after finishing quarantine.

“This could probably be the hardest part of my experience as a seaman because you are not sure what will happen every day,” Capajo told AFP via Facebook Messenger last week, as he endured a second quarantine near his hometown in the central Philippines.

“You worry if you’ll ever come back home, how long will you be stuck on the ship. It’s difficult. It’s really sad.”

Filipinos account for around a quarter of the world’s seafarers. About 80,000 of them are stranded because of the pandemic, according to Philippine authorities.

Mental strain

The ordeal has taken a toll on the mental health of many seafarers, with reports of some taking their own lives.

In one case, a Filipino worker died of “apparent self-harm” on the cruise ship Scarlet Lady as it anchored off Florida in May, according to the US Coast Guard.

Shipping industry groups have expressed their concerns about “suicide and self-harm” among workers in a joint letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said last month some seafarers have been “marooned at sea for 15 months”.

An International Labour Organization (ILO) convention widely known as the Seafarers’ Bill of Rights limits a worker’s single tour of duty to less than 12 months.

The strain is also being felt by families waiting at home.

Priyamvada Basanth said she did not know when she would see her husband who has been at sea for eight months on a ship owned by a Hong Kong company.

“The government is not even doing anything,” said Basanth, from the southern Indian port of Kochi.

“I just want him to come home.”

Lala Tolentino, who runs the Philippine office for a UK-based seafarers support group, said they had been swamped by “hundreds” of pleas for help from stranded workers since March.

“They want to know what will happen to them, where they are going. Will they be able to get off their ships,” she told AFP.

Many of those stuck onboard completed their tours more than four months ago and were exhausted, the ILO said last month.

For Duseja, who comes from the northern Indian city of Dehradun at the foothills of the Himalayas, the end of his ordeal is in sight.

“I’m still on the ship,” he told AFP in a WhatsApp message last week.

“But mentally, I am feeling slightly better because I’ve been told that I’m finally getting off the ship mid-August.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats
Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17
Phuket offering free COVID tests over Rayong risk
More Russians fly home from Phuket
More COVID-19 cases on flight from Sudan
Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes
Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions
Medical tourism plan to go ahead
NSC insists virus cases won’t be used to extend decree

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

Sorry to inform you Kurt,but they won't roll out a red carpet for you on your next Immigration ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@HK See the comment from CaptainJack @DeKK Holders of a 1yr Non-Imm 'O' Multiple entry ba...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

Absolute crap. If an individual does'nt earn enough for a work permit they shouldn't be he...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Why on earth would we listen to a builder about tourism? What does he know?! Clearly he doesn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

I've had to make this comment many times of the years but hear we go again. Anyone who posts any...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

If a Thai gets any kind of long-term visa for the UK and manages to stay there for just 3 years then...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

Smug ? Thanks for that Mr.Pak. Could you explain to me what I actually said wrong ? Seems to me the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Pak HubertK is correct. Nobody was forced to come here and nobody is forced to stay here.So what ...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

@Lalala As you think that K's comments are making sense,I guess severe brain damage is not c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

"Thailand immigration should be ordered to pay respect with a standing wai..." Lol ! The g...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 