Stranded in Phuket, American man, 35, dies after plunge at airport

PHUKET: A 35-year-old American man died from his injuries after plunging from a platform on the third story at Phuket International Airport yesterday afternoon (Dec 28).

deathsuicidepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 December 2022, 09:00AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket airport, confirmed the man’s death through a release issued at 9pm last night.

The man, named only as “Mr Jason”, had been staying at a hotel in Nai Yang, south of the airport, since Dec 17, AoT Phuket reported.

On Dec 20, he presented himself to a doctor near the airport and explained that he suffered from depression. He presented antidepressants that he had been prescribed and a medical certificate confirming his condition.

‘Mr Jason’ also explained  that he was stressed because he had no money to buy an air ticket to go home and no money to spend.

The doctor reported that during this conversation Mr Jason was speaking normally and rationally. The doctor advised the American man to keep taking his medication and that if he needed further treatment or different medication he could present himself at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, AoT Phuket reported.

The doctor also coordinated with Tourist Police so they could provide assistance. Mr Jason took the doctor’s advice and presented himself at the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) at the airport and explained his situation that same day.

Mr Jason informed the TAC officers that he had contacted relatives in America, but his  relatives had not given any assistance. The TAC staff then contacted the US embassy in Bangkok in order to request that the embassy provide the money for Mr Jason to fly home, and pay the US government back later.

The request was to take the embassy about one week to consider. If the embassy approved, the embassy was to inform the TAC, AoT Phuket reported.

The TAC staff provided initial assistance by buying water and food for Mr Jason while he waited for an answer from the embassy.

However, for reasons unexplained by AoT Phuket, Mr Jason reportedly refused the loan from the embassy, instead saying he would wait for his sister to transfer the money needed.

No further details of M Jason’s condition, behaviour or mental state were reported until about 3:08pm yesterday, when he jumped off a three-story high platform at the smoking area of the departures section of the international terminal at the airport.

Doctors and nurses were quickly at the scene and performed immediate first aid. He was rushed by ambulance to Thalang Hospital with emergency responders performing CPR en route, AoT Phuket reported.

However, Mr Jason was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital at 4pm, Aot Phuket confirmed.

The area where the incident happened at the airport was sealed off while security guards assisted officers from the Sakhu Police continued the investigation, the release AoT Phuket concluded.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Old guy | 29 December 2022 - 13:10:49 

@christysweet: Unfortunately, the embassy really doesn't have to do much. Their main task is to assist in getting someone home. A loan, maybe, but, they don't pay for anything. 
Also, there's no evidence that St. John's Wart does anything

christysweet | 29 December 2022 - 12:44:58 

The US Embassy HAS to  repatriate Americans. I suffered depression for the firt 30 years of my life then I discovered St John's Wort,  sold by an Aus  company as Hyperiforte-a 'sleep aid' (not)  after about 6 weeks I never had a suicidal thought again.

 

