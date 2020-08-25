BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys

Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys

WORLD: A pair of Japanese honeymooners stranded in Cape Verde by the coronavirus pandemic have been named unlikely ambassadors for the tropical paradise’s Olympic team at next year’s Tokyo Games.

tourismCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Tuesday 25 August 2020, 01:54PM

A pair of Japanese honeymooners stranded in Cape Verde by the coronavirus pandemic have been named unlikely ambassadors for the tropical paradise’s Olympic team at next year’s Tokyo Games. Photo: AFP

A pair of Japanese honeymooners stranded in Cape Verde by the coronavirus pandemic have been named unlikely ambassadors for the tropical paradise’s Olympic team at next year’s Tokyo Games. Photo: AFP

Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka started a round-the-world trip in December in South Africa, and were working their way north in February when the scale of the pandemic began to become clear.

They scrapped their plans to continue on to Europe and decided to fly to Cape Verde.

“We thought staying in Cape Verde was the safest option,” husband Rikiya, 29, told AFP in an online video interview from the island.

“We felt fortunate that we were able to come here. The number of infections was rising in Japan. Europe has also seen an explosive rise in cases. Honestly, I thought we got lucky for being able to come to a very peaceful place.”

But when the country’s airport shut down, they were stuck, and Rikiya, who runs a sharehouse business in Tokyo and works as a videographer, began producing videos and photos for local restaurants and resorts in exchange for meals and lodging.

He also posted videos on his Instagram account, featuring everything from Ayumi strolling through the streets of Sal Island greeting waving residents to a local renovation and beautification project.

Word gradually got out and local media picked up the story, catching the eye of the country’s Olympic officials.

Promoting Cape Verde

Leonardo Cunha, Cape Verde’s chef de mission for the Tokyo Games, decided to get in touch and propose a partnership.

“We decided to invite them as our ambassadors because they were making a lot of high-quality videos of Sal Island and taking a lot of attention from it,” he told AFP by email.

“They were keen on promoting our country, even being in a difficult situation,” he added.

The request came out of the blue, said Rikiya.

“I thought maybe the fact that we were stuck in Cape Verde... might attract media interest. But I never imagined that we would become Cape Verde’s Olympic ambassadors,” he laughed.

Tiny Cape Verde, with a population of around 550,000 people, expects to send just a handful of athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were postponed earlier this year as the pandemic exploded.

Cunha said the couple were in a unique position to promote the country.

“We are only asking them to keep documenting their trip to Cape Verde and promote the images and the morabeza (traditional Cape Verde hospitality) that they are experiencing,” Cunha told AFP.

“We hope that from now on they can persist in this task of promoting our country and take the opportunity to do it as well during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

Giving back

Exactly what form that promotion will take during the Games, or when the couple will return to Japan, is unclear.

Cape Verde’s airport is still closed, and Rikiya is not in any hurry to leave – he has plans to film the country’s president and Olympic committee.

“I don’t think I will be so lucky to be given these great jobs again,” he said.

Cape Verde’s Olympic committee has told the couple they will have tickets to watch the Games in Tokyo.

But for now, Rikiya is focusing his work on promoting Cape Verde’s tourist destinations and local businesses – when he is not enjoying a dip in the emerald waters with Ayumi.

“In my past travels, I have never stayed in one place for such a long time, like we have in Cape Verde,” he said.

“Now, honestly, I think I want to do my part and give back to this country.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Prisons being developed as tourist attractions
Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’
Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Granny jailed over sex offers? Fatal run probe! Tonnes of trash off Phuket Beach! || August 24
Electricity outage to affect road over Karon Hill
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death
Government launches Center for Economic Situation Administration
South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000
THA president backs safe and sealed tours
Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll
Costly, but transparent masks are boon for hard of hearing
Phang Nga woman gets 50 years for offering girl for sex
Phuket dive instructors stage Kata reef cleanup

 

Phuket community
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

So Office Chief Somwang Lohamut, way you don’t do this work on the night time. When everything is...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

This quarantine periods make as a start up that the bulk of tourists, from China, are not coming. Th...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Wow, get tourists also the chance to see under what bestial circumstances prisoners are held in Thai...(Read More)

TAT takes a gamble promoting Phuket Model

Thorfinger - no! Covid will not always be here. Its not here for 90 days and witthout importong it a...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Is this where they plan to put the tourists for their 14 day quarantine ?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

Why do they not do this kind of work during Nighttime as they do in most other places ?...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

letter of a German-Hartz4-"writer", slimy!!...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Despite the fact that this scheme will not work at all I agree with everything as long it increases ...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Are the preparing for the overstayers after 26th ?...(Read More)

Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’

What is the Thai Officialdom thinking to keep pushing a Thai quarantine hotel scheme that is not at ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 