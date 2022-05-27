The advisory warns of waves reaching up to three metres high in thunderstorm areas today through Monday (May 27-30).
“The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea is causing strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea to become stronger, with waves of 2-3 meters high. In thunderstorm areas, waves are expected to be higher than 3 meters,” the warning said.
“Sailors should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats should refrain from leaving shore during May 27-30,” the warning added.
Southwesterly winds are forecast to blow anywhere from 15-35 km/h.
Be the first to comment.