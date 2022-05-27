Tengoku
PHUKET: The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for strong winds and passing storms along the Andaman coast throughout this weekend.

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 May 2022, 05:00PM

Inbound rain and large wind waves are forecast for Phuket. This notice was posted by PhuketMet at 4:30pm Friday (May 27). Image: PhuketMet

Inbound rain and large wind waves are forecast for Phuket. This notice was posted by PhuketMet at 4:30pm Friday (May 27). Image: PhuketMet

The advisory warns of waves reaching up to three metres high in thunderstorm areas today through Monday (May 27-30).

“The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea is causing strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea to become stronger, with waves of 2-3 meters high. In thunderstorm areas, waves are expected to be higher than 3 meters,” the warning said.

“Sailors should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats should refrain from leaving shore during May 27-30,” the warning added.

QSI International School Phuket

Southwesterly winds are forecast to blow anywhere from 15-35 km/h.

 

