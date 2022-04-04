tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Storm warning for Andaman coast

Storm warning for Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned residents in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun to brace for heavy weather as a large storm front moves in from the east.


By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 04:37PM

Photo: The Phuket News / file

Photo: The Phuket News / file

The storm warning is in effect from 5pm today (Apr 4) through to 5pm tomorrow (Apr 5).

Up to 70% of the area is expected to be subjected to heavy to very heavy downpours, with winds of 15-30km/h.

“More rain and isolated heavy rains are likely in the South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause overflows and flash floods,” said the warning.

Wave heights of over two metres in thunderstorm areas are expected.

Art-Tec Design

Small boats are urged to stay ashore.

Heavy weather is expected to continue today through Thursday (Apr 7), with winds reaching up to 35km/h and waves reaching over two metres in thunder shower areas.

The wet weather is expected to continue, but ease, by Friday (Apr 8), with waves averaging about one metre, reaching over two metres in storm conditions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ramadan truce for the Deep South, Mobile merger likely to go through || April 4
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd
Ramadan begins in Phuket
XE wave ‘likely to be mild’
B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds
Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings
Power outage to affect Bang Tao
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran
Ukraine claims Kyiv region as Russian pullback reveals horror
Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand
Robert Godec nominated as US ambassador to Thailand
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy
Phuket marks 226 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Two COVID-hit insurers closed
‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin

 

Phuket community
XE wave ‘likely to be mild’

To have, or not have a 4th Booster. That is the question! ...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Agree JohnC. I arrived at Phuket Airport with my wife late one night, around 10.30. the taxi ride fr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

JohnC, we can't compare the China/HK developments since 1997 with the 'relation' BKK/Phu...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Seen the overall Thai obsession with money, it is crazy, this public cash hand out and be seen on pr...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

About B100 Million in assets seized. Still about B90 Million to go. Great Mediation times under the ...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Seen the uncovered wealth of clear visible 'good's' , several matters are clear. The Abb...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Sounds like the "revered monk" was in deep with the imbezzlement too. Is there such a thi...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Anyone who has been here any length of time knows the biggest hazards on Phuket's roads are the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Wasn't Hong Kong called a 'special administrative area' too when China took it back? And...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Anyone with half a brain would want anonymity to stop this type of media hype. Why not just give the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 