Storm warning for Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned residents in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun to brace for heavy weather as a large storm front moves in from the east.



By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 04:37PM

Photo: The Phuket News / file

The storm warning is in effect from 5pm today (Apr 4) through to 5pm tomorrow (Apr 5).

Up to 70% of the area is expected to be subjected to heavy to very heavy downpours, with winds of 15-30km/h.

“More rain and isolated heavy rains are likely in the South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause overflows and flash floods,” said the warning.

Wave heights of over two metres in thunderstorm areas are expected.

Small boats are urged to stay ashore.

Heavy weather is expected to continue today through Thursday (Apr 7), with winds reaching up to 35km/h and waves reaching over two metres in thunder shower areas.

The wet weather is expected to continue, but ease, by Friday (Apr 8), with waves averaging about one metre, reaching over two metres in storm conditions.