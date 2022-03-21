Storm warning for Andaman

PHUKET: An intense low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and make landfall in Myanmar in the coming days, resulting in heavy weather along the northern Andaman coast, warns the Thai Meteorological Department.

weathermarineSafety

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 March 2022, 09:58AM

Heavy weather has been forecast for Phuket. Image: PR Phuket

The warning, currently marked as in effect from yesterday through tomorrow (Mar 20-22), was issued yesterday and shared online by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department at 8:32pm last night (Mar 20). The low-pressure system currently has sustained winds of 55km/h and is expected to make landfall over Myanmar tomorrow, TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat said in the warning. “People in the area should beware of the severe [weather] conditions,” the warning said. The Phuket Marine Office has subsequently issued a weather warning for all vessels in the area “Strengthening wind and waves 2 to 3 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea, about 3 metres high in thundershowers and 1-2 meters high in the lower Andaman Sea,” the warning said. “Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore until 22 March 2022. Please stay tuned for the weather updates,” the warning added.