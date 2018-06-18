PHUKET: Staff at the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong have confirmed that the sail shade covers and support pylons damaged by the strong gusts of wind yesterday (June 17) have been removed and that that no people were injured in the incident.

weatherpatongThe Phuket News

Monday 18 June 2018, 04:27PM

One of the sail shades at Jungceylon in tatters after strong winds yesterday tore the shade apart. Photo: Supplied

The front of the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong today (June 18) without the sail shade covers. Photo: Supplied

The front of the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong today (June 18) without the sail shade covers. Photo: Supplied

The winds yesterday, now bring reported as gusting up to 35km/h, tore the shade covers apart, while elsewhere on the island the strong winds felled large trees and wreaked other forms of havoc.

“Due to the situation yesterday and after our hard work all last night, we are pleased to kindly inform you that no serious damage or injuries have been reported and that all the broken structures have now been removed. Jungceylon is completely back to usual operating again,” The Phuket News was told.

As evidence that the popular shopping mall is back to usual, Jungceylong held its event “Thailand Amazing Durian and Fruit fest” at the Port Arena today, with all-you-can eat durian and over 20 kinds of tropical fruits.

“We do not have a plan to fix the sail shade, but we plan to replace it with a new one with a new design soon,” one representative at Jungceylon told The Phuket News.