PHUKET: An official from the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority has today confirmed that power outages caused by storms on Sunday have left some residents on the island with no water supply.

weatherThe Phuket News

Tuesday 19 June 2018, 12:47PM

The post on the Provincial Water Authority website announcing the broken water main on bypass road. Photo: Screengrab

However, the official also confirmed that the water supply to all areas should resume by this afternoon.

In addition, areas in Kathu have also been affected due to a broken water main near the Esso petrol station on bypass road according to the official Provincial Water Authority website.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (June 19), chief of the Phuket Provincial Water Authority Somchai Kulthanan, said that some areas in Phuket had no water supply all day yesterday (June 18) and that some areas remain affected today

“The power outage the island suffered on Sunday (June 17) affected water being pumped from Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu, Bang Neow Dum Reservoir in Thalang and the Klong Katha Reservoir in Chalong.

“However, as soon as the power went out staff from the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority monitored the situation for repairing the power supply and managed to restore power by midnight on Sunday,” Mr Somchai explained.

“Unfortunately, it is now just a case of waiting for the water supply to reach higher areas as lower areas will be supplied a lot quicker.

“Areas still affected by Sunday’s problem include Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, Thalang, Koh Kaew, Rassada and Koh Siray but these areas should have their full water supply back by this afternoon (June 19)

“However, I must point out that there a lot of areas which have been unaffected by this issue.” he added.

Mr Somchai also said that once the water supply returns there is a high possibility that water will contain sediment and that this is due to pipes being dry for a long time.

“Some areas may find that the water is brown in colour when he water first returns and we apologise for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, properties along bypass road including the Class Act Media office have also had no water supply for the past two days, but according to a post on the Provincial Water Authority website posted today this is due to a broken water main.

The post reads, “The Phuket Provincial Water Authority announces there is no water supply in some areas due to a broken mains pipe before the Esso gasoline station on bypass road (Chalermprakiat Rd). The Phuket Provincial Water Authority cannot specify the time to complete the repairs.” (See post here.)