PHUKET: The storm that hit Phuket late yesterday afternoon left huge swathes of the island without power for up to six hours and forced air traffic controllers to divert several flights from landing at Phuket International Airport for saf

Friday 6 July 2018, 10:35AM

Phuket PEA workers tackle the challenge of restoring power supply to the Koh Kaew area last night. Photo: Phuket PEA

A tree felled by the strong winds brought down power lines along Thepkrasattri Rd, causing a blackout for six hours in the Koh Kaew area, confirmed Kittinunt Sorndee of the Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

In Kathu, areas around and including The Valley 1 housing estate and Kajonkiet International School were also affected.

“Repairs to these areas have been completed and normal power supply has been restored,” confirmed Mr Kittinunt.

However, other areas still remain affected this morning, Mr Kittinunt added.

“Some parts in Talad Yai near the Social Security Office (in Phuket Town) are still without power. Repairs are under way right now and we hope to have normal power supply restored within the hour,” he said.

Phuket International Airport was also left without mains supply for six minutes until the backup system kicked in.

Management at the airport confirmed that the power went off from 7:30pm to 7:36pm, leaving many areas of the airport in darkness.

The storm saw 14 flights delayed from 3:30pm through to 8:20pm, and a further six flights were diverted entirely to prevent them from landing in the dangerous weather.

The diverted flights were reported as redirected as follows: