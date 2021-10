Storm floods remain in 16 provinces

BANGKOK: Flooding caused by last week’s passage of Storm Dianmu remains in 16 provinces, with about 101,000 families still affected, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported today (Oct).

Soldiers help residents move a motorcycle from their flooded home in Ban Talad Pradu village of tambon Krachorn in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, today (Oct 6). Photo: Prasit Trangprasert

Flood levels were still rising in only two provinces, reports the Bangkok Post: - In Ang Thong’s Muang, Chaiyo, Pa Mok, Wiset Chan Chan and Samko districts; and - In Khon Kaen’s Waeng Noi, Waeng Yai, Khok Phochai, Chonnabot, Mancha Khiri, Non Sila, Phra Yuen, Ban Hat and Ban Phai districts. Floodwater was subsiding in: - Sukhothai’s Muang, Si Samrong and Khiri Mat districts - Phitsanulok’s Wang Thong, Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts - Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen, Non Sung, Muang, Phimai, Pak Thong Chai, Non Thai, Khong, Chakkarat, Muang and Kaeng Sanam Nang districts - Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang and Warin Chamrap districts - Nakhon Sawan’s Muang, Phayuha Khiri and Krok Phra districts - Uthai Thani’s Muang district - Chai Nat’s Manorom, Wat Sing, Noen Kham, Hankha, Sankhaburi, Sapphaya, Muang and Nong Mamong districts - Lop Buri’s Muang, Chai Badan and Ban Mi districts - Saraburi’s Wang Muang, Kaeng Khoi, Muang, Chalerm Prakiat, Sao Hai, Nong Don, Ban Mo, Don Phut, Nong Saeng and Nong Khae districts - Suphan Buri’s Bang Pla Ma and Song Phi Nong districts - Sing Buri’s In Buri, Khai Bang Rachan, Muang and Phrom Buri districts - Ayutthaya’s Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Sai, Bang Pa-in, Tha Rua, Nakhon Luang and Bang Pahan districts, and - Pathum Thani’s Muang and Sam Khok districts. Since Sept 23, Storm Dianmu had caused floods in 32 provinces, affected about 298,000 families and killed nine people: six in Lop Buri, two in Phetchabun and one in Chai Nat, the department reported.