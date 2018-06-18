FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Storm damage mounts as winds blast Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket was battered by another day of heavy rain and strong winds gusting up to 45km/h today (June 18), with damage reports starting to come in from all areas of the island.

weatherSirapisit Bunchoocheep

Monday 18 June 2018, 05:38PM

Strong winds brought power lines down onto Phuket’s busy Thepkrasattri Rd just after midday today (June 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Prapan Kanprasang, Director of the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), told The Phuket News that so far his office has received reports of at least 90 households damaged by the storm conditions, which began on Saturday afternoon (June 16).

“Ninety households in 21 villages in 14 subdistricts across all three Phuket districts have suffered damage,” Mr Prapan said.

The damage assessed so far is relatively minor, approximately B273,500, Mr Prapan said.

However, that estimate is expected to rise.

Mr Prapan noted that any residents whose households had suffered damage from the storm, especially structural damage, to contact local the DDPM office at their local municipality or Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) for assistance.

Those in need of financial assistance to repair their homes can apply at their local municipality or OrBorTor, he added.

Meanwhile, strong winds brought down power lines across Thepkrasattri Rd in front the Hongyok School near Moo Baan Suan Maphrao, today.

Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prawit Suttiruangarun was notified of the downed power lines at 12:30pm.

Nine power poles were felled in total.

Police were dispatched to the scene to help direct traffic past the hazard while workers from the Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) began the unenviable task of clearing the cables and restoring power supply in the heavy rain.

The entire Andaman coast from, Ranong on the border with Myanmar north of Phuket to Satun on the border with Malaysia is feeling the brunt of the offensive weather, reports the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

Widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain with winds gusting up to 45km/h are expected to continue from Phuket to Ranong until Wednesday (June 20), the TMD notes.

The South of Phuket is expected to have it a little easier, with southwesterly winds gusting up to 35km/h in thundershower areas.

Waves offshore Phuket are forecast to reach up three to four metres in height in the coming days.

All small boats are urged to stay ashore.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 

Be the first to comment.

