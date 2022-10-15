Storeroom at Phuket school catches fire

PHUKET: Panic was averted by firefighters this morning (Oct 15) after a fire broke out in a storage room at a school on the north side of Phuket Town.

police

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 October 2022, 03:08PM

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police said officers were alerted to the fire at 11am.

Three fire trucks from Phuket City Municipality and Ratsada Municipality responded to the call, arriving soon after at the scene, Thepamnuay Wittaya School located opposite Wat Kosit Viharn on Thepkrasattri Rd, north of Phuket Town.

Firefighters took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, which had broken out in a storage room on the second floor of a three-storey building at the school.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading and used a large fan to direct the smoke out of the building to prevent any further harm being done.

The storage room that caught fire was used to keep clothes that were being held in order to be donated later. Also destroyed by the fire were two electrical fans.

An eyewitness at the scene said that the fire was identified by the smoke pouring out of the room.

Attempts to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher were unsuccessful, prompting the call to the fire department.

Following initial investigations, police believe that a short circuit from one of the electrical fans in the storage room was responsible for starting the fire.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Thepamnuay Wittaya School made headlines in September when its director had a formal police complaint filed against him for hitting a 9-year-old boy and repeatedly pushing the boy’s head into a wall.

The director denied the allegations.