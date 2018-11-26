PHUKET: A ‘Stop Violence Against Women’ parade was held in Phuket Town yesterday (Nov 25) as part of the country’s campaign to eliminate violence against women, children and family members.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 November 2018, 11:40AM

The ‘Stop Violence Against Women’ parade and public-awareness event was held in Phuket Town yesterday (Nov 25). Photo: PR Dept

The parade was held along Thalang Rd and culminated with public awareness event at Queen Sirikit Park led by Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung.

The event was held in conjunction with the United Nations ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’, observed annually on Nov 25.

Kitti Intharakul, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, explained that the Cabinet has dedicated the month of November for campaigning against violence against children and women.

“The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is the main department to promote this campaign. “This year, the Phuket office is set its campaign under the concept ‘Gentleman stop violence’,” Mr Kitti said.

The aim of the campaign is for all people to realise the importance of protection of women, children and family members from all forms of violence.

Of the more-than-100 people who joined to support the event yesterday, many carried placards calling to stop violence against women and children, and even to stop hate speech against women.

White ribbons, the international campaign symbol for the prevention of violence against children and women, were handed out as part of the event.