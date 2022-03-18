BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Stop this war’: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin

‘Stop this war’: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin

LOS ANGELES: “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger appealed to Vladimir Putin yesterday (Mar 17) to end the “senseless” war in Ukraine and praised Russians protesting the conflict as his “new heroes.”

RussianUkraineviolencedeathmilitarypolitics
By AFP

Friday 18 March 2022, 08:22AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a direct appeal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a direct appeal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

“Ukraine did not start this war,” the former California governor said in an emotional message to the people of Russia and Russian troops posted to his Twitter account and other platforms.

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” he said in the powerful nine-minute video that was subtitled in Russian.

The Austrian-born former bodybuilding champion, whose film “Red Heat” was the first American movie filmed in Moscow’s Red Square, spoke of his affection for the Russian people and meeting his idol, Russian weightlifter Yuri Vlasov, when he was 14 years old.

“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me,” he said. “That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine.

“I know that your government has told you that this is a war to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine,” he said. “This is not true. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war.”

Schwarzenegger said “the world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine - whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital.

“Because of its brutality, Russia is now isolated from the society of nations,” he said.

CBRE Phuket

In an appeal to Russian troops, Schwarzenegger recalled the wounds suffered by his father while fighting for the Nazis in Russia during World War II.

“He was broken physically and mentally and lived the rest of his life in pain,” he said. “To the Russian troops listening to this broadcast... I don’t want you to be broken like my father.

“This is not the war to defend Russia that your grandfathers or your great-grandfathers fought,” he said. “This is an illegal war. Your lives, your limbs, your futures have been sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”

Addressing Putin directly, Schwarzenegger said: “You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”

He closed the message with praise for Russians risking arrest by protesting against the war.

“The world has seen your bravery,” he said. “You are my new heroes.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 18 March 2022 - 11:19:52 

Arnold has a miniature pony and donkey which scamper around in his house ! Heaven !!

BigaAResort | 18 March 2022 - 09:51:05 

Arnold my Hero countrymen  my dad come back in 1947 from Siberia and died soon after, its  always this little buggers who start problems,so get wright of them,problem solved ,horst

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Songkran celebrations allowed, but no water fights
Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa
Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1
Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit
Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online
Cruise ship terminal mooted for Koh Samui
Dept eyes Singapore-Phuket cruise plan
Phuket marks 357 new COVID cases, three more deaths
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scrapping the pre-travel COVID test, Power bill to rise || March 17
Power outages to affect Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu, Srisoonthorn
Club Med Phuket finally reopens
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi
Thai blood slave saved from death
Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

 

Phuket community
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

@Fascinated. Good for you to get a 3rd jab, assuming none were with Sinovac. Could you clarify? BTW...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1

Great idea as the number of new COVID cases has hit an all time high! ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Probably not the only shop he stole from. Good they got him. As always Kurt feels very uncomfortable...(Read More)

Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

@ everybody here below: just go to Patong Hospital before noon and tell them you would like to have ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

@Kurt. Yeah until you need them, ok? People are so quick to critisise sight unseen. Particularly the...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

How do you know? [How does The Phuket News know? We have screenshots of the photos posted. Not fo...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

Nothing you wouldn't see on a beach....(Read More)

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

Salery = 355 Bath for one days work. ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

One wonders how much will be spent on 'feasibility studies ' to chase this pipedream. More p...(Read More)

Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

More negative waves @JohnC. I guess the 3 jabs I have had so far are nothing to do with addressing t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 