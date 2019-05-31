THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Stokes stars as England thrash South Africa in World Cup opener

LONDON: Ben Stokes produced a fine all-round display as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday (May 30).

CricketWorld-Cup
By AFP

Friday 31 May 2019, 09:50AM

England’s Ben Stokes (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking South Africa’s last wicket as the home side won their World Cup opener. Photo: Ian Kington / AFP

England’s Ben Stokes (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking South Africa’s last wicket as the home side won their World Cup opener. Photo: Ian Kington / AFP

The all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left.

Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs.

“We were very good today – we were good as a batting unit even though we couldn’t score a considerable total which was our Plan A,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.

“Ben Stokes has had a full day, his catch was absolutely outstanding. He is a match-winner and lifts everybody.”

“Jofra Archer bowled fast and accurate on a slow pitch, it was outstanding from a young guy,” Morgan added.

Barbados-born Archer, who only qualified for England in March, made his presence felt even before he had taken a wicket with a bouncer that beat Hashim Amla for pace and crashed into the grille of the helmet, with the veteran opener retiring hurt on five.

Archer then reduced the Proteas to 44 for two.

Aiden Markram edged to Joe Root at slip and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis fell for just five when he top-edged a hook to long leg.

Quinton de Kock kept the Proteas in the hunt but holed out off fast bowler Liam Plunkett for 68 and Rassie van der Dussen then made exactly 50 when he miscued Archer to mid-on.

His exit saw Amla return with South Africa struggling at 167 for six in the 32nd over.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The game was all but up for South Africa when a back-pedalling and diving Stokes held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

“To be honest I was in the wrong position,” Stokes told the BBC. “That feeling for about five seconds when I was facing the crowd and everyone was cheering, it was phenomenal.”

Amla’s brave effort to rescue the innings ended on 13 when he was caught behind off Plunkett’s slower-ball bouncer and Stokes finished the match when Imran Tahir edged to Root.

Stokes was one of four England batsmen who got to 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Root (51) all out soon after reaching the landmark.

England lost a wicket second ball before Roy and Root shared a stand of 106 that was equalled by Morgan and Stokes.

Du Plessis opted to field despite being without injured spearhead Dale Steyn and took the unorthodox decision to give leg-spinner Tahir the first over.

The 40-year-old, the oldest player in the tournament, struck almost immediately when Jonny Bairstow was caught behind by De Kock for a golden duck.

Root and Roy repaired the damage and Morgan, whose aggressive approach has been symbolic of England’s rise to the top of the one-day international rankings after their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, struck the match’s first two sixes off successive balls from Lungi Ngidi before he too was caught in the deep.

Left-hander Stokes saw his 79-ball knock end in the penultimate over when caught at third man following a reverse hit off paceman Ngidi (three for 66).

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said: “We were outplayed in all three departments.... I thought 300 was par, we were bowling cutters, but there were some really good batting performances from England.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nepal Sevens tournament to debut in September
Cricket is the winner at the 2019 ACST Phuket Cricket Week
India’s Cricket Club of Dibrugarh see off the local challenge to lift the Cup
It’s a Super Saturday at the 7s for Phuket Misfits
ACST International Cricket 7s Day One sees Dibrugarh come out on top
Heritage Cricketers of Bangladesh Cup winners at 2019 Phuket International Cricket Sixes
Warriors book place at International Cricket Sixes semi-final
Heritage Cricketers clip the wings of Eagles and House of Cricket to top standings
House of Cricket lead the way in Phuket
Countdown to Cricket Week
Patong dominate fellow title chasers Kashmir CC
Patong CC rise from the ashes
Phuket Misfits too strong in ASL 35 Over Cricket League opener
Bragging rights: Southern Hemisphere wins thriller at the ACG
Singapore too strong for PCG in annual cricket face-off

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

Seeing Chalong police stops all tourists every day in Rawai, and those who don't have a driver&#...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unpaid traffic fines at 85%? No-smoking zones! Pop group’s education? || May 30

Over 85% thai traffic tickets unpaid. 31.25% of thai no driving license, (Nidal Poll BP, 18 May). ...(Read More)

Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

Snouts to trough !! All snouts report to trough !...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

How odd the Embassies stopped issuing affidavits at the same exact time of this rule change. And 19...(Read More)

Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

What a waste when Phuket has raw sewage and trash everywhere, no drinkable water. Drought with no wa...(Read More)

PM recommends reading ‘Animal Farm’

Does Prayuth know he has only two legs? ...(Read More)

Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

From beef ranchers causing the mass round up and slaughter of America's mustangs, to atrocious m...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

Last minute bank holidays are a factor in Thailand's bottom of the ASEAN barrel standings. Why n...(Read More)

Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

The comment from the serial poster just shows his extreme incompetence.The DLD chief is not talking ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

..... almost like some people's silly obsession with the Internet, what!...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 