THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Stingray barb killed Railay dugong, says PMBC chief

Stingray barb killed Railay dugong, says PMBC chief

PHUKET: The mature male dugong found dead off Ton Sai Beach in Krabi on Sunday (Aug 18) was killed by a stingray barb, Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) Chief Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong has told The Phuket News.

marineanimalsdeath
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 20 August 2019, 06:54PM

An autopsy found a15cm long stingray barb (circled in red) inside the mature dugong’s stomach. Photos: DMCR

An autopsy found a15cm long stingray barb (circled in red) inside the mature dugong’s stomach. Photos: DMCR

The body of male dugong, estimated to be about 25 years old, was brought ashore and taken to the PMBC on Sunday in the hope of determining what caused its death, as marine experts noted that the fully grown adult male appeared to be in perfect health other than some bruises at the base of its front flippers. (See story here.)

An autopsy on the dugong’s remains conducted at the PMBC had discovered that the dugong had suffered a puncture to its belly.

“It was a wound and officers found 15cm-long stingray barb inside the dugong’s stomach,” Dr Kongkiat said.

“The barb had pierced through the skin to the small intestine and stomach. Inside of the small intestine was inflammation. That led to an infection in the dugong’s abdomen,” he added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Lymph nodes all throughout the body had responded to the infection. There was bloating of the stomach and the remains of some food left in the stomach,” Dr Kongkiat said.

“We believe that the cause of death is infection from the stingray barb,” he concluded.

PMBC officers have already collected some examples of the dugong’s skin for further analysis and research.

“We have also kept samples of the bacteria that we believe killed the dugong so we can to try to identify it,” Dr Kongkiat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors
Phuket lifeguard helps to catch a beach thief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Screws stolen, train derails! Patong Beach Rd. closures? Another dead dugong? || August 20
Electricity outage to hit Rawai
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa announces new General Manager
Patong beach road to close daytime as beachfront power cables buried
MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project
TAT, Tourism Council push support for China, India visa waiver
EC seeks B1.2bn for local polls
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First marijuana clinic opens in Korat : PHUKET XTRA - AUGUST 19
Phuket Tourist Association gets a warm welcome in Siberia
Major power outage to hit Pa Khlok
After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project
Three underpasses to close for electrical works
International sales expert to highlight BCCT Chambers of Commerce Phuket Business Briefing

 

Phuket community
MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Reading again the word 'fairness' make me puke. That is a word used here for arranging matte...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Seems like he has been cut out of the project and is abusing his position over sour grapes. Nothing ...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

One wonders why a Bangkok MP is sticking his nose into Phuket issues. He clearly didn't get his...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

Dear K. Cheewapap, Why are you allowing hundreds of rai in the Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve al...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

So, no reason given as to why the "metres[sic]" were not installed before the tunnels were...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The comparison to Bradman itself is baloney. They never had batting helmets in the old days, bats we...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The Captain of the Australian Team IS supposed to be perfect, in regards to not intentionally cheati...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

It wasn't a mistake by Smith. It was intentional cheating that he as Captain of the Australian t...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

Why not make this during night time ?...(Read More)

Expat forum on TM30 yields little impact

The Thai ability to ignore reality can be staggering. Most wrong-doers have Thai ID cards, and those...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
MYLANDS

 