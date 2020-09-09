Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

PHUKET: Two more hotels in Phuket have been inspected and approved by local health officials to serve as Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) venues, and are now waiting for approval from Bangkok, Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew has confirmed.



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 9 September 2020, 03:17PM

Phuket health officials conduct a site inspection for COVID- prevention compliance in July. Photo: PPHO / file

Mr Thanit named the two hotels as the Metadee Phuket in Kata and the Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa in Patong.

The two hotels bring the total number of guest accommodation venues in Phuket officially approved to serve as ASQs to only four.

They join the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket and Trisara Phuket Villas and Residences, altogether offering just 469 guest rooms – despite at least 14 hotels in Phuket applying for the privilege since late July.

Mr Thanit confirmed two weeks ago that a surge in applications saw at least 82 hotels in Phuket apply to be approved as ASQ venues.

However, some hotel operators have now removed their applications, he said.

“Many of them did not fully understand the extent of changes needed in order to meet the requirements,” he explained.

“We now have about 70 hotels still applying for ASQ approval,” he added.

If approved, Phuket would have 5,000 rooms ready to serve foreign arrivals, Mr Thanit noted.

While Phuket currently has only two approved ASQs, and now two more waiting for Bangkok’s approval, there are currently 60 hotels that have been approved to serve as self-quarantine venues – nearly all of them in Bangkok (see full list below).

Mr Thanit told The Phuket News that one more hotel on the island has been inspected and is expected to also be recommended to be approved as an ASQ.

“We are just waiting on the documents to be processed,” he said.

Mr Thanit maintained that the delay in having hotels in Phuket approved as ASQs was due to operators not fully understanding the extensive requirements needed to be met in order to be approved.

“Many hotels have applied and asked to be inspected, but then we find that they have more adjustments to make in order for us to recommend them to Bangkok to be approved,” he said.

Mr Thanit declined to reveal which hotels in Phuket have applied for ASQ status. “Once they pass the requirements and are approved, then that information will be revealed,” he said.

Despite the very slow rate of approval, Mr Thanit remained adamant that his office had adequate staffing to cope with the time-consuming inspection process.

“Our team can take this responsibility to check all 70 hotels. I do not need extra officers from Bangkok,” he assured.

However, he admitted, “We have a full schedule to inspect hotels this month already.”

"I am not worried about us conducting all the inspections ourselves because there is no deadline and no urgent date to finish it [the inspections] by Oct 1 anymore,” Mr Thanit said.

"Now I am just waiting for the hotels to be ready so our team can go to inspect them. It takes about half a day to inspect each hotel,” he added.

"I hope there will be more hotels in Phuket approved as ASQs soon. More hotels being approved as ASQs increases the chances of Phuket people restarting the tourism industry in the near future,” he said.

The hotels in Thailand that are currently listed as approved ASQ venues are:

Movenpick wellness BDMS Resort Hotel จำนวน 280 ห้อง Qiu Hotel สุขุมวิท จำนวน 79 ห้อง The Idle residence จำนวน 125 ห้อง Grand Richmond Hotel จำนวน 300 ห้อง Royal Benja Hotel จำนวน 247 ห้อง Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel จำนวน 218 ห้อง Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 จำนวน 312 ห้อง AMARA Hotel จำนวน 117 ห้อง The Kinn Bangkok hotel จำนวน 61 ห้อง Siam mandarina Hotel จำนวน 120 ห้อง TwoThree Hotel จำนวน 50 ห้อง Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort จำนวน 370 ห้อง Tango Hotel จำนวน 30 ห้อง Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 จำนวน 240 ห้อง O2 Luxury Hotel จำนวน 250 ห้อง Three Sukhumvit Hotel 55 ห้อง Princeton Hotel Bangkok จำนวน 70 ห้อง Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel จำนวน 76 ห้อง Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok จำนวน 200 ห้อง The Salil Hotel sukhumvit57 จำนวน 73 ห้อง SALIL HOTEL Soi-thonglor 1 จำนวน 90 ห้อง Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 จำนวน 100 ห้อง ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong จำนวน 150 ห้อง Maple Hotel จำนวน 400 ห้อง Royal Rattanakosin Hotel จำนวน 280 ห้อง Conrad Bangkok Hotel จำนวน 100 ห้อง Royal Suite Hotel จำนวน 69 ห้อง Amanta Hotel & Residence , Sathorn จำนวน 60 ห้อง Ozone hotel@samyarn จำนวน 40 ห้อง Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok จำนวน 45 ห้อง Pullman Bangkok Hotel G จำนวน จำนวน 196 ห้อง Hotel Clover Asoke จำนวน 60 ห้อง Belaire Bangkok Hotel จำนวน 130 ห้อง SC Park Hotel จำนวน 80 ห้อง Avani Atrium Hotel Bangkok จำนวน 218 ห้อง Le Meridien Hotel Bangkok จำนวน 162 ห้อง The Landmark Bangkok Hotel จำนวน 105 ห้อง Zenith sukhumvit hotel Bangkok จำนวน 120 ห้อง ChorCher Hotel จำนวน 200 ห้อง Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit จำนวน 66 ห้อง Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri จำนวน 100 ห้อง Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85 จำนวน 58 ห้อง The Vertical Suite Hotel จำนวน 67 ห้อง Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok จำนวน 40 ห้อง Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel จำนวน 300 ห้อง Miloft Sathorn Hotel จำนวน 72 ห้อง Lancaster Bangkok จำนวน 58 ห้อง DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok จำนวน 163 ห้อง Royal President Hotel จำนวน 60 ห้อง Eleven Hotel Bangkok จำนวน 150 ห้อง SureStayPlus Hotel by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 จำนวน 74 ห้อง Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel 100 ห้อง Cinnamon Residence จำนวน 119 ห้อง Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam จำนวน 71 ห้อง Goldentulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok จำนวน 100 ห้อง CASA NITHRA HOTEL BANGKOK จำนวนห้อง 40 ห้อง Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok จำนวน 100 ห้อง H5 Luxury Hotel จำนวน 100 ห้อง The Sukosol Bangkok Hotel จำนวน 72 ห้อง Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok จำนวน 72 ห้อง

Source: http://hsscovid.com/