Still no long-haul bus services, but more commuter trains running

BANGKOK: Long-haul interprovincial bus services will remain suspended under the extended state of emergency, but more commuter trains are running again.

Thursday 30 April 2020, 09:33AM

Long-haul buses operated by Transport Co (BorKorSor) remain parked at Mor Chit bus terminal, with services on routes longer than 300km still suspended. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Transport Co, the state enterprise in charge of interprovincial bus lines (BorKorSor), announced on Wednesday (Apr 29) that services on routes longer than 300 kilometres would remain halted nationwide until further notice, the Bangkok Post reported.

Services on routes under 300km operated by minibuses are still allowed, from 5am-4pm, and parcel services can operate from 5am-8:30pm, the announcement said.

The decision is in line with the decision of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration to maintain the night curfew, from 10pm-4am, and discourage travel between provinces to restrict the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Long-haul bus services have been suspended since the curfew was introduced on April 3. It has been extended to May 31.

The State Railway of Thailand announced it will add eight more commuter trains between Bangkok and Lop Buri, Kaeng Koi, Hua Takeh and Chachoengsao, to ease passenger crowding. The additional trains bring the total to 20.

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said crowded cars interfered with social-distancing to prevent the transmission of the virus.