THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Still no long-haul bus services, but more commuter trains running

Still no long-haul bus services, but more commuter trains running

BANGKOK: Long-haul interprovincial bus services will remain suspended under the extended state of emergency, but more commuter trains are running again.

Thursday 30 April 2020, 09:33AM

Long-haul buses operated by Transport Co (BorKorSor) remain parked at Mor Chit bus terminal, with services on routes longer than 300km still suspended. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Long-haul buses operated by Transport Co (BorKorSor) remain parked at Mor Chit bus terminal, with services on routes longer than 300km still suspended. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Transport Co, the state enterprise in charge of interprovincial bus lines (BorKorSor), announced on Wednesday (Apr 29) that services on routes longer than 300 kilometres would remain halted nationwide until further notice, the Bangkok Post reported.

Services on routes under 300km operated by minibuses are still allowed, from 5am-4pm, and parcel services can operate from 5am-8:30pm, the announcement said.

The decision is in line with the decision of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration to maintain the night curfew, from 10pm-4am, and discourage travel between provinces to restrict the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

QSI International School Phuket

Long-haul bus services have been suspended since the curfew was introduced on April 3. It has been extended to May 31.

The State Railway of Thailand announced it will add eight more commuter trains between Bangkok and Lop Buri, Kaeng Koi, Hua Takeh and Chachoengsao, to ease passenger crowding. The additional trains bring the total to 20.

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said crowded cars interfered with social-distancing to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3
Hopes rise in virus battle as US scientists hail drug trial
No new national COVID-19 related deaths, seven new cases
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to end, five areas to remain under control
Three new COVID cases in Phuket, all from one house in Bang Tao
All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice
14,000 people register to leave Phuket in domestic repatriation drive
Tests on at-risk groups to double in next month
Phuket COVID-19 fallout to cost more than B127bn: PSU expert
Governor extends closure of Phuket airport to May 15
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lockdown to end, except for these areas! Alcohol sale ’grace period’? || April 29
One dead, three injured after car hits power pole, likely racing home to beat curfew
Health Ministry issues guidelines for beauty clinics, massage spas
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
Poor resident tries to return B1k gift left in food-relief parcel

 

Phuket community
No new national COVID-19 related deaths, seven new cases

Valid reason to keep the draconian restrictions in place - what number are they looking for I wonder...(Read More)

Governor extends closure of Phuket airport to May 15

What a misery/overkill on Phuket for restaurants, retail stores, hair salons, large shopping complex...(Read More)

14,000 people register to leave Phuket in domestic repatriation drive

14,000 ( or up to 30,000 ?) people already, wow! Sure, many of these Thai are not registered on Phu...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

That's 8 weeks out of the 10 we'll need to eradicate community spread. I bet it stops at 8...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

I feel very, very sorry for the Thai people. They are already suffering so much. This extended shu...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

I can live with that, as long they open the tambons so I can get to Macro I don't really care....(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

Welcome to Thailand...(Read More)

14,000 people register to leave Phuket in domestic repatriation drive

Well 30,000 would be 10% of Phukets' official population (and probably 5% of the real figure) an...(Read More)

All Phuket lockdown orders remain in effect until further notice

Assuming this will include the sale of alcohol still being banned. Fortunately, I don't Need a b...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 fallout to cost more than B127bn: PSU expert

Totally agree. there is no reason to visit Thailand, even Dubai and Abu Dhabi are cheaper and provid...(Read More)

 

Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Seara Sports
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 