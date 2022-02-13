BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sterling hat-trick extends Man City lead, toothless Man Utd held by Southampton

Sterling hat-trick extends Man City lead, toothless Man Utd held by Southampton

FOOTBALL: Manchester City restored their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick put Norwich to the sword 4-0, while Manchester United’s chances of just making the top four stumbled again in a 1-1 draw against Southampton yesterday (Feb 12).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 13 February 2022, 11:27AM

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Norwich. Photo: AFP

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Norwich. Photo: AFP

City boss Pep Guardiola took the chance to rotate his side ahead of the return of the Champions League in midweek with Kevin De Bruyne among those rested.

Conquering Europe is the priority for Guardiola, but the English champions are well on course for a fourth Premier League title in five years.

Norwich stunned City with a 3-2 win at Carrow Road when they were last in the top-flight, but their resistence lasted just 30 minutes until Sterling curled brilliantly into the far corner.

Phil Foden’s shot sneaked just over the line three minutes into the second half before Sterling made it 3-0, heading in Ruben Dias’ inviting knock-down.

Sterling sealed his hat-trick after Hanley was harshly adjudged to have brought down Liam Delap in the final minute.

The England international’s penalty was saved by Angus Gunn, but the rebound broke kindly for Sterling to complete a perfect hat-trick of a right foot, left foot and headed finishes.

“For his confidence it will be massive,” said Guardiola of Sterling, who has struggled at times this season to hold down his place in the team.

“The first goal is brilliant. When Raheem executes without thinking he is excellent.”

Liverpool have two games in hand to cut the gap, starting with a trip to Burnley today, but a 15-game unbeaten league run has propelled City into a commanding position.

United blow another lead

At the start of the season hopes were high on the other side of Manchester for a title challenge, but United are 23 points off the top and in increasing danger of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils took the lead through Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal against Southampton at Old Trafford.

But, for the third consecutive game, United surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 when Che Adams slotted in off the inside of the post two minutes into the second half.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

United are level on points with fourth placed West Ham, but Arsenal are just a point behind with two games in hand, while Tottenham have played three fewer games and are four points back.

“It was the third game where we were 1-0 up and I don’t think anyone out there should believe that the players don’t care,” United boss Ralf Rangnick said.

“The question is with the group of players we have, how do we get more compact, more aggressive and even more nasty, it’s about defending a lead.”

At the bottom of the table, Everton secured just their second league win in 16 games in Frank Lampard’s home debut in charge with a dominant 3-0 victory over Leeds.

The Toffees looked transformed from the start and took the lead in the 10th minute when Seamus Coleman powered in a header from close range for his first goal in 80 games stretching back to 2019.

That was followed by another rare goalscorer as centre-back Michael Keane headed in from Anthony Gordon’s 23rd minute corner.

After suffering a damaging defeat at relegation rivals Newcastle in his first league game in charge, former Chelsea boss Lampard was able to celebrate three points when Gordon got the final touch on Richarlison’s shot in the 78th minute.

Victory moves Everton five points clear of the relegation zone and within a point of Leeds with a game in hand.

Watford remain rooted in the bottom three after a 2-0 loss to Brighton in Roy Hodgson’s first home game in charge.

Brighton struck in the 44th minute when Neal Maupay hooked a superb half-volley into the top corner from Tariq Lamptey’s cross.

Watford were booed off at half-time and there were more jeers at the final whistle after Adam Webster sealed the points from close-range after a goal-mouth scramble.

Brentford edged seven points clear of the bottom three by snapping a six-game losing run with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rams out to spoil Bengals script in Hollywood Super Bowl
West Ham under pressure to drop Zouma as they battle for top four
Brilliant Deuskar leads Cows to Game 1 victory
Aspiring young golfers invited to join Honda LPGA clinic
Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves
Rawai team cycling event confirmed
Djokovic on entry list for vaccinated-only Indian Wells
Man City stretch lead as Spurs stunned by Saints
‘Animal lover’ Moyes defends decision to pick Zouma after cat shame
F1 teams set to unveil radical new look
Newcastle face moment of truth as Premier League winter break ends
Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out
Scotland edge England in Calcutta Cup thriller
Six players to watch in the Six Nations
Premier League moves on after frantic transfer dealine day

 

Phuket community
Police to seek Red Notice for Sandhu killers

Pathetic RTP, put a red notice on this HIGH SO red bull police killer. And let the red notice stand...(Read More)

Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

Places where tourists frequent are cleaned by staff. Let them see the garbage dumps in every neighbo...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

At one point TPN advised comments with personal insults would not be allowed. PLEASE let's get ...(Read More)

Health ministry to add Sinovac-Pfizer cross-vaccine option for children aged 12-17

Children already have strong enough immune systems to deal with this. Why risk myocarditis and other...(Read More)

Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

.... as we can see all the time. Lead volunteers to develop Bang Yai Canal to create cleankiness and...(Read More)

Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

According report Bang Yai Canal has always a problem of sewage, littering and wast causing foul odeu...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

@JohnC, don't lower yourself by calling people names. Pity that you slipped through PN moderator...(Read More)

Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

@christysweet, Sorry to say many tourists don't care about the trash, they are on holiday for a...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

khun ematt should read todays BP article: "Pearl loses its lustre". Oh,and don't forge...(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Sad for Maverick, but Thai government works hard to establish a 'tourist bubble' with India....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Phuket Property

 